Google TV is hopping on the year-end recap bandwagon

TL;DR Google TV now features lists of the ‘most watched’ content of 2025.

The lists feature shows and movies that got a lot of clicks on the Google TV home screen.

In keeping with tradition, Google TV’s annual advent calendar is also now available.

The year’s drawing to a close, and you know what that means: it’s content consumption recap season. Joining YouTube Music, YouTube proper has started rolling out its first-ever personalized video Recap, and now, Google TV’s sharing what its users have been streaming this year, too.

Google TV’s end-of-year lists aren’t personalized the way YouTube’s are, but the platform is offering insight into what people have been watching in 2025 generally. New lists available on Google TV devices and in the Google TV app highlight viewers’ “most watched” movies (James Gunn’s Superman is up there) and TV shows (Love Island is a hit), and a newly added advent calendar (prominently sponsored by Target) offers a different holiday movie to check out every day through Christmas.

Google gets into some of the details in a blog post published today. Google TV’s highlighted movies this year include the James Gunn Superman reboot, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, and The Pickup, a Prime Video-exclusive “heist-comedy” starring Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson. On the TV side, Reacher, The Last of Us, and Love Island USA made the top of the heap.

Whether these movies and shows are actually what was streamed most on Google TV devices isn’t really clear. Google’s fine print shows that the lists were compiled based on “watch clicks on the Google TV interface” from January 1 through November 11, a metric that would be heavily skewed by what Google promotes on the streaming platform’s home screen.

Continuing a recent tradition, you’ll now find a holiday “advent calendar” a ways down your Google TV home screen, as well. The section includes a selection of 25 holiday-themed movies and shows that are hidden until you click icons corresponding to days of the month. The calendar is also an advertisement for Target, featuring the retailer’s yeti-like holiday mascot and a QR code that’ll take you to target.com. Hey, it wouldn’t be Google TV without sponsored content.

Google’s year-end collections are accessible now from the Google TV home screen and on the For you tab of the Google TV app.

