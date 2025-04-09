Google is bringing NotebookLM's cool podcast summaries to Docs

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced several AI features coming to its Workspace apps.

Google Workspace Flows creates an AI agent to accomplish your desired workflow across Workspace apps.

Other AI features include Help Me Analyze in Sheets, Audio Overviews in Docs, and a Gemini assistant in Meet.

Google has quickly been adding Gemini AI features to its apps in the last year or so. The company isn’t stopping here, though, as it’s just used the Google Cloud Next event to reveal more AI features coming to its Workspace apps.

Perhaps the most notable addition is Google Workspace Flows. The company describes this as a way to automate workflows across Workspace services. You start by simply describing what you need to do, and then Google will create an AI agent to do it for you across Workspace apps. Google clarified that this was effectively using the previously announced Gemini Gems feature. The company also gave a few examples of use cases, such as reviewing policy documents before approving a request, and sorting customer support tickets. The good news is that Workspace Flows are already available as part of an alpha program.

Google Docs is also getting two more AI additions, starting with Audio Overviews. This echoes NotebookLM and allows you to create podcast-style summaries of your documents. This could be handy if you want a more engaging summary or if you’re otherwise occupied and can’t read the text summary. Google says this will be available in alpha in the “coming weeks.”

The second Docs addition is a Help Me Refine feature, which uses AI to strengthen your arguments, improve the structure of your piece, and make your points clearer. In fact, Google likens it to a writing coach rather than a text generator. This will be available in English first, and you’ll be able to try it out in alpha later this quarter.

What else is coming to Google Workspace apps? Google Sheets is also getting a new AI feature called Help Me Analyze. As the name implies, this uses AI to analyze your data and uncover new insights. The company says this feature is launching later this year, so you might have to wait a while to try it out.

Finally, Google is bringing an always-on Gemini assistant to Meet for audio/video calls. The company says you can ask it questions during the meeting, such as “What did I miss?”, which could be a lifesaver if you had to step away for a few minutes. This feature will receive a general launch later this quarter, which means it could launch between now and the end of June.

