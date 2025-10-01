First Onn TV boxes, now Walmart has a super-cheap Onn camera, doorbell

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google and Walmart have teamed up to release Onn-branded camera products that support Google Home.

The first two devices are the Onn Indoor Camera Wired and the Onn Video Doorbell Wired.

Expect to pay roughly $23 and $50 for each product, respectively.

Google has just launched three refreshed Nest camera products, ranging in price from $99.99 to $179.99. But what if you don’t want to spend that much cash? There’s good news thanks to a new partnership between Google and Walmart.

Google has announced that it’s offering a “new class of partner devices” for security cameras, and its first partner is Walmart. The retail giant will initially offer two Onn-branded devices, starting with the Onn Indoor Camera Wired and Onn Video Doorbell Wired.

Both products support Google Home integration and 1080p live view resolution. Furthermore, a Google Home Premium subscription unlocks perks like intelligent alerts and event history.

The Onn Indoor Camera Wired starts at just $22.96, while the Onn Video Doorbell Wired costs $49.86. Both products are available today (October 1) via Walmart stores and the Walmart website. We’re undoubtedly expecting cutbacks compared to the latest Nest products, but you should still consider these Onn gadgets if you want a more affordable security camera or video doorbell.

In any event, these products also launch in the wake of Walmart’s Onn TV boxes. Colleague Andrew Grush actually called the Onn 4K Pro an “impressive” alternative to Google’s streaming gadgets. So I hope these Onn cameras deliver a similarly great experience.

