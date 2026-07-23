Google Wallet order tracking is now fully rolled out in the US

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed that the ability to track online orders in Google Wallet is now “fully” rolled out in the US.

This feature lets you easily view and track orders in the Wallet app.

The feature is only available in the US for now, with no word on a wider release.

Google quietly announced the ability to track online orders in Google Wallet last month, and there’s now good news if you were waiting for this feature to hit your Android device. The company just confirmed that it’s fully rolled out in the US.

Google announced the rollout in an email to Android Authority as well as via a LinkedIn post by Stavan Parikh, the company’s vice-president of payments. The company’s email notes that the feature is now “fully rolled-out to all US users.”

Want to view and track your own online orders in Wallet? You’ll need to enable the “Smart features and personalization in other Google products” option in Gmail via settings > your account name > Google Workspace smart features > Smart features in other Google products.

Google Wallet will then pull your online order info from your Gmail inbox, letting you view imminently arriving orders on the Wallet home screen. You can tap “view more” to view orders arriving today or currently in transit, while tapping “view more transactions” will show other orders. You can also search for a specific order by tapping “view more” on the home screen and then using the search bar.

You can also track packages in Wallet by enabling package tracking in Gmail, allowing you to track physical parcels too. You can find this functionality in Wallet by tapping view more, View more transactions, and then finding your desired order.

We’re glad to see this feature fully rolling out to US users, but we hope the option arrives in other markets too. This isn’t the only recent addition to Google Wallet, though. Other notable changes in the last few months include the ability to see WearOS payments on the phone app, support for TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, and an overhauled interface.

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