Google Wallet's new UI is making some users miss the old one

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet’s new UI continues to roll out, and user opinions are divided.

While some appreciate the new UI, others are upset that it hides their passes, requires extra taps to access options, and shrinks logos.

The rollout of the new design has also been slow, leaving several users wondering when they’ll get the update.

Google Wallet’s updated UI began rolling out last month. While Joe Maring from our team absolutely loved the new UI, barring a few minor gripes, it seems the new design isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

Do you like the updated Google Wallet interface? 1478 votes Yes, I love it. 57 % I'm indifferent. 26 % No, I'm not a fan. 17 %

Users on Reddit are discussing the new UI and are listing several points of contention. Some are saying that the new layout completely messes up the order of their loyalty cards. They are now seeing random cards instead of the ones they used most frequently.

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The new Wallet UI also removes the list of all passes from the home screen and replaces the full-width passes with a two-column design. It only shows the passes that you have starred.

Moreover, viewing all your passes now requires two extra taps. First, on the “View More” option on the home screen, and then on the “View more passes” option. While some users are happy with this new system, saying it lets them find passes quickly, others are upset about the extra steps required to view all passes.

Joe Maring / Android Authority Old Google Wallet UI (left) and the new Google Wallet UI.

Users have noticed that pass logos have become smaller, making some of them difficult to read and recognize.

Another issue that users are pointing out is with the search bar. The new UI includes a search option that lets you look up your transactions. That sounds great, but since the option isn’t available on the home screen, it might not have been the best UX decision on the company’s part. To access the new option, you have to first tap the “View More” button on the home screen.

As with most Google rollouts, the new Wallet UI is also a server-side update that’s been going on for a while and hasn’t reached all users. However, it seems that the rollout is expanding each day. If the new UI isn’t showing up for you, you can try force-closing the Wallet app. Barring that, there’s really nothing more to do than to wait patiently.

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