Google Wallet beats Apple and Samsung to offer this new way to save time at the airport

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet will soon offer integration with TSA PreCheck Touchless ID.

Touchless ID allows you to skip showing your documents during security screenings.

This makes Google Wallet the first digital wallet to support the program.

You’ve been able to add your passport and airline boarding passes to Google Wallet for quite some time, and now, Google’s working with the TSA to make things a bit more convenient for PreCheck members.

Google’s announced that Google Wallet is the first digital wallet to work with the TSA’s relatively recent PreCheck Touchless ID program, which was introduced in 2021. Now, using Google Wallet, you can share your boarding pass with the TSA in advance to breeze through the PreCheck Touchless line at participating airports.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID already skips a lot of the pre-boarding legwork at the airport. But in order to use the Touchless line that lets you skip flashing your documents on your way through security, you’ve historically had to do a little prep work before heading to the airport, and that prep work varies from airline to airline.

With Google Wallet’s new integration, you can skip all the airline-specific bits. As Google describes it, all you have to do is add your passport and boarding pass to Google Wallet, then check your in-app boarding pass for the Touchless ID badge you can see above. If you see that badge, you can tap Get started to enroll on the TSA’s website.

Google says that you’ll only have to enroll in PreCheck Touchless ID a single time through Wallet, as opposed to individually with each airline you may be traveling on.

You still can’t use your digital passport to travel internationally, and you should always have physical copies of the documents you need just in case. But if you’re cool with Google digitizing your passport and the TSA scanning your face, Google Wallet’s new integrations should help save you some time. Google says the new TSA PreCheck Touchless ID integration is “rolling out over the coming weeks.”

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