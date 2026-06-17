Google Voice now take notes on your calls, then sends you the summary via Gmail

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Voice is getting a nifty call transcription feature, just like the Pixel phones.

In addition to transcribing calls, Voice uses Gemini to clean up notes and sends you a summary after the call.

The feature currently only works in English and is limited to paying Google Voice subscribers.

The Google Phone app, especially on recent Pixel devices, gets a slew of features to help you during calls. Those include screening unwanted telemarketing calls, blocking spam, and making it easier to understand what the caller is saying with captions. Another useful Pixel-exclusive feature, known as Call Notes, transcribes the entire call, so you can find key bits later by referencing the text. A similar functionality is now headed for Google Voice.

If you’re unfamiliar with Google Voice, it allows users to get a virtual number that they can operate without physically being in the same country. For this reason, it is widely used by businesses that operate in multiple markets. In a recent Workspace blog post, Google announced that the Voice app is getting a “Take notes for me” feature. The tool records your calls and then uses AI to transcribe them.

Since Google Voice is widely used by businesses, the feature also notes down key highlights from the call, organizes them into action points, and sends you a copy through Gmail after the call ends. A similar functionality is also available in Google Meet.

Once the feature is turned on, Google Voice users will see a “Notes” button on the call screen. Tapping it will initiate a call recording, and Gemini will begin transcribing it while you’re still talking. Along with the notes sent via email, another copy will be saved within the app.

Google

The feature will be enabled for all new Google Voice accounts by default, but will need to be enabled manually on existing accounts. For enterprises, admins will be able to control this on the user level. However, only users who initiate the recording will have access to notes from specific calls.

Notes in Google Voice are currently limited to transcribing calls in English and would require AI features in Workspace, such as Gmail’s AI summaries, turned on to function. Access to the feature is currently limited to paying Voice users, whether they have a standalone or an enterprise subscription.

Follow