Google Meet now lets you choose what's included in your meeting notes

TL;DR You can now toggle which “Take notes for me” sections appear in your notes.

The Summary section is now more concise and scannable.

A “Decisions” section has been added to the Google Meet feature.

Google recently announced that the Meet app’s “Take notes for me” feature would be expanding, allowing you to use the tool whether you’re attending a meeting hosted on a third-party provider or in-person. It looks like that’s not the only update Take notes for me is getting this month. Google is now improving the tool by giving it more customization options and adding a new “Decisions” section.

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A few months ago, the Google Meet app received an update that allowed you to adjust the length of your Take notes for me meeting notes. Google is now adding more customization options to the feature. Meeting notes are separated into separate sections, including Summary, Decisions, Next steps, and Details. You’ll now be able to choose which of these sections appear in your notes. Whatever sections you choose to toggle on or off are isolated to the current meeting, so the choices reset to the default in future calls.

As mentioned earlier, you’ll see a new Decisions section in your notes. As Google explains, Decisions “captures outcomes and tracks their status, such as Aligned, Needs further discussion, Disagreed, or Shelved.” Initially, this section will only be available in English. The company did not say when support for other languages would come.

The final part of this update introduces an improved Summary section. Summaries will now be more concise and scannable than before. This should make it easier to get the gist of what you may have missed with just a glance.

These changes are rolling out today for Enterprise Standard and Plus, Business Standard and Plus, Frontline Plus, and Google AI Pro for Education. It will also be available for those who are subscribed to Google AI Pro and Ultra.

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