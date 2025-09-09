Google is working on making it easier than ever to find your Call Notes (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new filter for the Phone app.

This filter separates calls with Call Notes attached from the rest of your call history.

This follows an earlier discovery that revealed a “Recordings” filter.

After new filters were rolled out in the Phone by Google app earlier this year, sorting through call history became a bit easier. You can now separate past calls by Missed, Contacts, Non-Spam, and Spam. However, we recently discovered that another filter called “Recordings” could be on the way. And that may not be the only filter Google plans to add to the app soon.

If you have a Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 series and live in the US, then you have a feature called Call Notes. Introduced in 2024, this feature will transcribe your conversation when enabled. It can also generate a quick summary so you can see at a glance what the call was about. While the feature is great and all, finding them in your call history can be a bit of a slog.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Google appears to be fixing that problem with a new filter. While investigating version 190.0.802853361-publicbeta-pixel2024 of the Phone by Google app, we came across a new chip in the filter carousel. That new chip is called “Notes,” and it sits off to the right of the new Recordings chip we discovered a couple of weeks ago.

At the time of discovery, there was nothing included in this section. However, we can tell you that this is where you’ll go to separate your calls with Call Notes attached from the rest of your history. This way, you can quickly access your list of call notes without having to hunt them down manually.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

As a reminder, the Call Notes feature is exclusive to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series. This means that only Pixel 9 or 10 series owners will see this new filter option. Pixel 9a owners won’t see this filter option either, as the A series doesn’t support Call Notes yet.

