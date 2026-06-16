Gmail's AI summaries are live for everyone, but here's how you can turn them off

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail’s AI-powered summaries are now live for everyone worldwide on Android, iOS, and the web.

These were initially limited to paying Google AI users, and subsequently rolled out to free users in the US.

If you feel uncomfortable, you can turn them off, but it will also cut off Gemini’s access to other Workspace apps, including Drive and Tasks.

Google appears to be making Gemini-powered email summaries in Gmail slowly available to free Gmail users. I’m based in India and recently spotted AI Overviews for individual emails active on my free Gmail account. However, the summaries appear only for a few email threads at the moment.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The move can be confirmed by a recent change Google made to a support page. Here, it says “AI Overviews conversation summaries” are now available across paid, Workspace, and free Gmail accounts for users globally. They’re also available across Android, iOS, and the web.

However, it currently only supports a limited set of languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

As with search, the AI Overview in Gmail conversations uses Gemini to analyze the contents of a particular thread. Along with these, Google also offers broader summaries of conversations you need to catch up on in the form of “AI Inbox.” Along with that, you can also use “Ask Gemini” to get responses to specific queries without having to dig through individual threads. However, these AI features outside specific threads are currently exclusive to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US.

How to stop Gemini from reading your emails? If you’re uncomfortable with Gemini reviewing your emails without you requesting it, you can disable it in Gmail.

Start by going to Settings. Under the General tab, look for Google Workplace smart features, and click the button that says Manage Workplace smart features settings.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Here, you can disable smart, i.e., Gemini-powered, features entirely. However, remember that doing so completely shuts off all Workspace-related AI features, including Google Tasks on your phone. That means you will no longer be able to set reminders by talking to Gemini, and that might be a tradeoff worth considering.

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