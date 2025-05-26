We've got access to Veo 3, so give us your ideas for videos!

Google announced Veo 3 last week, the latest version of its AI-powered video generator. The biggest upgrade this time is native audio generation support, offering audio to go with your synthesized video.

Veo 3 is currently available to Gemini AI Ultra subscribers or via the Flow filmmaking tool, and we’ve already seen it used to generate some crazy videos. It’s not perfect by any stretch yet, but the technology is making major strides.

We also have access to Veo 3, and we want to know what you’d like us to generate! You can leave a prompt in the comments below, and we’ll pick the top five.

