Gemini can basically use Google Sheets for you now

TL;DR Gemini can now do more intricate work inside Google Sheets.

You can now request complex, multi-stage edits in a single prompt.

This upgraded functionality is available now on qualifying accounts.

Last month, Google Sheets picked up additional Gemini functionality, gaining the ability call on Google’s AI to do things like explain how formulas work and automatically correct errors in formatting. Today, Google’s announced that Gemini can now do even more in Sheets, carrying out increasingly complex tasks on your behalf.

In a blog post, Google has shared that new Gemini integration in Sheets can automate actions that involve multiple discrete steps. You can now make longer, more complicated Gemini requests in Sheets to, for example, add a new column that populates with a formula dealing with inputs you define, or to add, delete, or rearrange columns, rows, and cells however you see fit.

Gemini can also now perform a wider range of simple tasks on your behalf, like adding checkboxes and dropdowns to your spreadsheet, creating filters, inserting conditional formatting, freezing and unfreezing rows or columns, and more. You can request any of these changes from the Gemini panel on the right-hand side of the Sheets desktop interface, and Gemini will provide a breakdown of what it’s done once the tasks are complete.

At this point, it seems like Gemini can all but use Sheets for you — which, if your job involves a lot of time spent working with spreadsheets, could mean you’re in for some workflow changes. Fingers crossed they’re the kind you’d hope for.

Google says these latest Gemini additions are available in Sheets right now for business, enterprise, and education accounts. You can also try them on individual Google accounts with a Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription.

