Rare deal: Get the Google TV Streamer while it is still on sale!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google TV Streamer recently went on sale for the first time. This was a special occurrence, as it is technically a new record-low price, and Google devices don’t often go on sale. We didn’t think the rare offer would last long, so we’re surprised to see it’s still $79, saving you $20.99. You might want to sign up for this deal soon! Buy the Google TV Streamer for $79 ($20.99 off)

This sale is available from Amazon and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The discount has been available since April 17, which is much longer than we expected it to last, so we can only assume the offer will likely end soon. Amazon only offers the Porcelain color version. If you want the Hazel model, the official Google Store has it, and it’s offering the same discount.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $20.99 Limited Time Deal!

We gave the Google TV Streamer a very favorable review, and there is very little we had to complain about. Our main gripes with it are that it has no expandable storage, the box doesn’t come with an HDMI cable included, and it’s only available in two colors. As you can see, these downsides are a bit trivial.

Aside from those few insignificant issues, the Google TV Streamer is an awesome little smart TV set-top box. We didn’t like that Google killed the Chromecast line-up for it, but it is a good upgrade.

Performance gets a nice bump, for starters. This unit comes with a MediaTek MT8696 processor, which is 22% faster than the chip found on the last Chromecast with Google TV. Additionally, the Google TV Streamer gets 4GB of RAM instead of 2GB. I still own the Chromecast with Google TV and do notice performance hiccups, so the upgrade is pretty noticeable. You’ll even get 32GB of storage, which is four times more than the Chromecast with Google TV.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

There are some similarities, though. While this one isn’t designed to hide behind a TV, the aesthetic is actually very similar, featuring a clean look with light-colored hues. The UI is also identical, as it runs Google TV. You can still access the Google Play Store, so you won’t struggle to find most of your favorite streaming apps. Furthermore, it also comes with Google Cast support.

There is one software improvement we really liked. The Google TV Streamer comes with Google Home integration, so you can use it to control smart home devices from your TV. It even has Thread and Matter support, so it works similarly to a hub.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The remote is very similar, albeit a bit larger. We actually happened to like this change, though. It makes the remote more comfortable to hold. It’s also easier to find if you lose it, as it has a Find My Remote function that will make the remote chirp.

You might want to act quickly if you’re trying to get the Google TV Streamer on sale. The sale has already lasted much longer than we expected it to, and there aren’t many great alternatives to it. Oh, and don’t forget to check out our Google TV Streamer tips and tricks guide once you have it!