Rare deal: The Google TV Streamer is on sale for $79!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google TV Streamer marked a big step in the evolution of the search giant’s smart TV ecosystem. It is a great smart TV box with plenty of enhancements and cool features, and while the $99.99 retail price seems very fair to us, we’re always happy to pay less! Today, the Google TV Streamer is on sale, and it’s actually the first time we’ve seen it discounted. You can get it for $79.99. Get the Google TV Streamer for $79 ($20.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We picked this retailer for convenience, as we know many of you already use and love Amazon. That said, you can get the same offer from the Google Store, too.

You can read all our thoughts in our full Google TV Streamer review, but we can tell you right now there is very little we had to complain about, and the downsides weren’t that significant. We didn’t like the lack of expandable storage, the fact that an HDMI cable isn’t included, and it’s only available in two colors. Again, all trivial complaints.

All things considered, the Google TV Streamer is a true winner, and though we think killing the Chromecast line-up wasn’t the best decision, this is a really nice upgrade.

For starters, performance gets a nice bump. It sports a MediaTek MT8696 processor, which is 22% faster than the Amlogic S905X3 SoC in the Chromecast with Google TV. The Streamer also gets 4GB of RAM, instead of two. The difference is performance is definite noticeable, even during general navigation. Even storage has been upgraded from 8GB to 32GB.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The general look and design actually follows a similar style compared to the latest Chromecast. It is a light-colored, minimalist oval. The main difference is that this is a smart TV box, instead of a dongle. It is meant to live in a flat surface, as opposed to hidden behind the TV.

Aside from that, the experience is very similar. You get the Google TV UI and access to the Google Play Store, so you can access all those apps you know and love. Of course, this includes all the main streaming services. Not to mention, it has Google Cast support. A nice added feature is the implementation of Google Home support, which can help you control smart home devices and automation right from the TV. And it even has Thread and Matter support, so it can work as a hub for your smart devices.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The remote is very similar, but it is larger and things have been moved around a bit. Overall, we like it better, as the previous one was a bit too small. This one fits better in the hand, and we really liked the Find My Remote function, which makes it chirp to help you find it between the cushions.

All things considered, we’d say it’s the best time to get a Google TV Streamer. This is the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and it was launched way back in September 2024! These discounts are rare, so jump on it while you can. There aren’t many great alternatives, either, so it’s kind of a no-brainer.

Make sure to check out our Google TV Streamer tips and tricks when you get it!