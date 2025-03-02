Looking for a cheap Google TV Streamer alternative? There's really only one option in 2025

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Chromecast has been my preferred way to stream on my TV since 2013, but when Google released the Google TV Streamer last year, it became clear that those days were numbered. Just as expected, Google has now officially stopped selling the Chromecast with Google TV HD and 4K. For those who prefer a cheap streaming device, the discontinuation of the Chromecast leaves a significant gap in the market. While there are still great options from Roku and Amazon, there’s really only one viable alternative if you prefer Google TV — the Onn 4K Pro.

One caveat is that the Onn 4K Pro is sold through a partnership with Walmart and is available only in North America. If you live outside this market, you either spring for the Google TV Streamer or pick up a Chromecast with Google TV from a retailer with remaining stock.

To be fair, the Onn 4K Pro is not the only official option available in 2025, but I’ve looked around, and every other affordable box is either three or more years old or more of a makeshift mini-PC running Android than a proper Google TV device. In contrast, the Onn 4K Pro arrived just last year, so it’s fairly young by comparison.

While the Onn 4K Pro has its positives, is it really a worthwhile alternative, or are you better off saving up for the Google TV Streamer instead? Honestly, after spending many months with it, I think it depends on what kind of user you are and how much tinkering you’re willing to do.

The Onn 4K Pro stands out in a few key ways

When I first reviewed the Onn 4K Pro ($49.88 at Walmart) in the summer of 2024, I was clear that, at least in terms of features and general performance, it was a much more compelling device than the Chromecast with Google TV.

Here are just a few of the biggest advantages the Onn 4K Pro has over the Chromecast: Hands-free voice support : This is a feature not even the Google TV Streamer offers! A simple “Ok, Google” lets you browse the UI, turn smart devices on and off, and even find the remote.

: This is a feature not even the Google TV Streamer offers! A simple “Ok, Google” lets you browse the UI, turn smart devices on and off, and even find the remote. Remote finder feature : As mentioned, there’s a handy remote-finding function. Not only can you activate it via voice command, but there’s also a physical button on the front of the Onn 4K Pro box. This feature has since made its way to the Google TV Streamer, too.

: As mentioned, there’s a handy remote-finding function. Not only can you activate it via voice command, but there’s also a physical button on the front of the Onn 4K Pro box. This feature has since made its way to the Google TV Streamer, too. A better remote : While the remote isn’t as nice as you’d get with the Google TV Streamer, it’s an improvement over the Chromecast remote. It features a customizable button and is easier to grip than the slippery Chromecast remote, though the plastic feels a bit cheaper.

: While the remote isn’t as nice as you’d get with the Google TV Streamer, it’s an improvement over the Chromecast remote. It features a customizable button and is easier to grip than the slippery Chromecast remote, though the plastic feels a bit cheaper. A USB port: I’ve found the USB port great for sideloading local media, and even accessories like webcams and gamepads are compatible — though my webcam’s performance was inconsistent, so your mileage may vary. Beyond these features, the Onn 4K Pro also boasts a more powerful processor than the Chromecast with Google TV, 3GB of RAM (compared to 2GB on the Chromecast 4K), and quadruple the storage at 32GB. While I often had to aggressively manage apps on my Chromecast, the Onn 4K Pro has plenty of room. And, as mentioned, there’s a USB port if you need additional temporary storage or want to back up files.

Even if Google hadn’t discontinued the Chromecast with Google TV, I’d still recommend the Onn 4K Pro. Right now, it’s the closest thing we have to a “Google TV Streamer Lite.” Unfortunately, there is a dark side to the Onn 4K Pro: its reliability isn’t guaranteed.

The Onn 4K Pro’s long-term reliability is a concern

Most Onn products are fairly decent, but these are budget products, so the quality, consistency, and long-term reliability can be hit-or-miss. The same applies to the Onn 4K Pro. After nearly nine months of ownership, I’ve encountered a few issues with my unit.

For the first four or five months, the device worked flawlessly. Over time, however, I started noticing quirks that gradually worsened. It began with the remote finder button occasionally failing to respond. Eventually, the button stopped glowing entirely, taking the physical remote finder function with it. Thankfully, the remote finder voice command still worked.

A couple of weeks later, I noticed that the Onn 4K Pro could no longer wake my TV, requiring me to turn it on manually. My PlayStation 5 had no such issue, so I knew the problem was specific to the Onn device. I put up with these inconveniences for a while, but when I started experiencing performance slowdowns, I decided to investigate further.

The Onn 4K Pro is feature-packed, but not without a few quirks.

I tried clearing the cache, uninstalling unnecessary apps, and performing general maintenance, but ultimately, I had to factory reset the device. Thankfully, everything worked perfectly fine afterward.

The Onn 4K Pro continued running smoothly for another two and a half months before problems resurfaced, forcing another reset. To be fair, during that second period, I had been experimenting with sideloading a few emulators and other apps, so I may have been the real issue here. Still, it’s worth mentioning.

Is it reasonable to have to factory reset a device every two to six months just to keep it running? Maybe, maybe not. It depends on how much you mind tinkering, I suppose.

To be fair, even my Chromecast with Google TV needed a factory reset after about a year. It had become sluggish, likely due to limited RAM and high storage usage. Deleting apps and clearing space didn’t help much, and in the end, a reset was necessary.

At the end of the day, any sub-$50 streaming device is bound to have some drawbacks. Whether or not those issues are dealbreakers is up to you.

Are you better off just getting the Google TV Streamer?

The Onn 4K Pro is a great device, but its quirks can get tiring. I’ve recently considered replacing it in our living room with a Google TV Streamer, which is simply the better product — despite costing twice as much and lacking hands-free voice control and that handy USB port. If you can afford to spend more, I’d absolutely recommend the Google TV Streamer over the Onn 4K Pro or Chromecast with Google TV. Not only is it more reliable, but it should also be more future-proof and get all the latest Google features first.

For those with a $50 budget, I still stand by the Onn 4K Pro. In fact, when I upgrade to a Google TV Streamer, my Onn 4K Pro won’t be retired; instead, it’ll replace the Chromecast with Google TV in my bedroom. That says a lot about how I rate the Onn 4K Pro against the Chromecast with Google TV.

If you don’t trust Onn or don’t want to deal with potential quirks, here are a few alternatives depending on your situation: If you already own a Chromecast with Google TV : I’d hold on to it a bit longer, as it should receive updates through at least September 2025. By then, the holiday season will be approaching, and the Google TV Streamer could drop to around $75–$85.

: I’d hold on to it a bit longer, as it should receive updates through at least September 2025. By then, the holiday season will be approaching, and the Google TV Streamer could drop to around $75–$85. If you need a budget-friendly streaming device but don’t have a Chromecast: You’re likely better off hunting for a Chromecast with Google TV rather than settling for outdated alternatives like the Mi Box S. Many retailers still have stock and are offering aggressive discounts to clear in-store inventory. For example, I recently snagged a Chromecast with Google TV 4K from Walmart for just $25. You’ll likely find refurbished or second-hand ones for under $25 soon. Ultimately, the Onn 4K Pro won’t be for everyone, but it remains the best Chromecast alternative if you’re working with a $50 budget. The real question is whether it’s the right fit for you.

