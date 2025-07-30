I needed three phones to set up my Google TV, and one was running Android 10

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I recently bought a Chromecast with Google TV, and before you shout at me for purchasing a device that’s discontinued, I thoroughly researched my options beforehand. I decided to smash that checkout button because it was the best option in my price range and cleared all my other criteria. It’s been humming along now for a few days and I believe I’ve made the right decision, but the setup process made me seriously question this conclusion.

Initially, I tried the setup process through the Google Home app on my Galaxy S24 FE running Android 15. Once I scanned the QR code, an authentication error appeared. I tried typing in the eight-letter code, and nothing. I figured I should probably try the Pixel 8 running Android 16. After all, a Google product using a Google app to register a second Google product should be seamless, right? Not quite. Again, I received an authentication error.

At this point, I was stumped. I figured I was sold a problematic device and was considering returning it. I enjoy smashing nails with hammers a little too much, so I turned to Reddit and other forums to see if I needed to use a little more force or a different approach. Lo and behold, I stumbled across a solution: using a phone running a much older version of Android might do the trick. So, I dug out my HUAWEI P30 Pro running Android 10(!), opened the Home app, ran a device scan, and immediately connected my Chromecast. Ten minutes later, I was sweeping through the UI.

As mentioned, my Chromecast has been working without issue thus far, and I’m ultimately happy I purchased it. It’s cheerful, compact, cheap, and will accompany me on many adventures. Getting to this point was a trial, though. Have you experienced annoyingly similar setup issues with Google TV products or perhaps any Google product in the past or recently? I want to hear your stories.

Here are some more questions: What is your craziest Google product setup story?

Have you had any recent issues with Google products in your home?

If you could change one thing about the Google smart home experience, what would that be?

Have you purchased a Chromecast with Google TV this year? If so, why?

It’s been nearly a year since Google launched the TV Streamer. If you own one, what has been your experience with it? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Have you had any issues setting up a Google smart home device recently? 6 votes Yes, I've had issues setting up a Google TV device. 67 % Yes, I've had issues setting up a Google smart speaker. 0 % Yes, I've had issues setting up another Google home device (mention which in comments). 0 % No, I have not. 33 %

