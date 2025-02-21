It's the end of the road for Chromecast with Google TV

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is discontinuing the Chromecast with Google TV, including both the 4K and HD models, after nearly five years on the market.

The Chromecast with Google TV is no longer available on Google Store, with the new Google TV streamer priced at $99.99 as its replacement.

Existing Chromecast with Google TV users will still receive software updates, including Android 14, but future updates may not include many new features.

Nearly five years after its debut, Google is discontinuing the Chromecast with Google TV. Launched in 2020, it was the first Chromecast to offer a remote-controlled UI. The subsequent HD model released in 2022 ensured users had access to a cheap Android TV streaming device made by Google. Sadly, the time has come to bid farewell to both the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD versions.

Google has removed the Chromecast with Google TV from its online store and is no longer selling the 4K and HD streamers. The only Google TV streaming device that’s now available via Google is the new Google TV streamer (h/t 9to5Google). A search for the Chromecast with Google TV on Google Store only brings up a listing for the $19.99 voice remote, which is also unavailable for purchase as of writing this article.

Why has Google stopped selling Chromecast with Google TV? Google had previously confirmed that it would discontinue the Chromecast with Google TV once its inventory was depleted. It appears that time has finally arrived, as the stock of these affordable Android TV streamers seems to have sold out.

The new Google TV Streamer, which replaces the Chromecast with Google TV, is priced at $99.99 — 50% more expensive than the 4K Chromecast model.

If you’re lucky, you may be able to find a Chromecast with Google TV through third-party retailers. However, we couldn’t find any models available online on Amazon or Best Buy.

What happens to existing Chromecasts with Google TV? If you’re already using a 4K or HD Chromecast with Google TV, worry not. Google will continue supporting the devices with software updates. Last year, Google confirmed to Android Authority that the company plans to bring Android 14 to the devices. The update still hasn’t rolled out, and is not expected to bring every new feature in Android TV 14.

The last update that rolled out to both the HD and 4K Chromecasts with Google TV was a security patch in November 2024.

