I still keep a 6-year-old Android 10 phone in my back pocket — here's why

I’ve been feeling quite nostalgic lately, especially for old camera phones. Last month, I praised the Nokia 9 PureView for its unique camera setup that makes every shot an adventure. I’ve also revisited the LG G4, a phone that sparked my love for photography. However, there’s one more older Android camera phone I still carry around whenever possible.

In its prime, the HUAWEI P30 Pro was the best Android phone money could buy. Sure, that’s just my opinion, but plenty of evidence supports it. It was durable and relatively compact compared to today’s phones. It had simple yet attractive styling, fast performance, and excellent battery life.

After five years as my loyal daily driver, its age started showing. The battery health was declining, and I received its last update in mid-2023. It’s still stuck on Android 10, and there is no hope of new software versions or security upgrades.

I had to upgrade, albeit reluctantly. The phone to fill that void was the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Our review of the 2024 Fan Edition phone was positive, and my experience has been equally solid. Despite the poor battery life, mediocre display, and heavy footprint, it’s a capable upgrade that will be supported for years. I also have a Pixel 8, which I love for its small size and swift operation.

Importantly, both devices are capable pocket cameras in their own right. I’ve had endless fun capturing street scenes and landscapes with the Pixel 8, while the Galaxy excels as a point-and-shoot portrait camera for family and friends. However, both phones lag behind the P30 Pro in one important aspect: zoom.

A periscope camera that’s as good as ever

It may be half a decade older than the Samsung and Google phones I replaced it with, but the HUAWEI still outperforms both, grabbing objects much farther away and bringing them even closer to me. On paper, the 8MP 5x optical and 50x digital periscope lens seems modest and outdated, but I miss it dearly when the phone isn’t within reach.

This feeling was particularly evident during a recent road trip. I usually toss a few phones in my bag before heading off on adventures, and this time I brought the Galaxy, Pixel, and PureView along. After much of the visit was spent capturing ground-level subjects, I turned my view to the top of a building where a raptor was perched. I grabbed the Samsung — the only phone with a dedicated zoom lens — and zoomed. Despite its 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, the phone couldn’t bring me close enough to my avian subject. It soon flew off, and I regretted leaving the P30 Pro at home.

Spending less time with the P30 Pro has made me realize how vital periscope capabilities are for me on a smartphone, and not just for photography. Capturing tighter shots of distant, unapproachable fauna or flora increases the likelihood of getting an accurate hit in a bird or plant identification app. Using Lens or Circle to Search to identify other items is easier too when used via Google Photos on my primary phone. Longer zoom offers more utility, which is indispensable for my phone usage habits.

I’ve since learned my lesson. I keep the P30 Pro with me just in case I need it. Despite its age, it still works great as a backup phone, despite its growing issues. I haven’t reset it, so all my apps and files are still stored safely on it. Its 256GB storage bank also comes in handy for offline file storage.

Nevertheless, my recent experiences without the phone have taught me two valuable lessons. First, I can’t imagine buying a phone in the future without a capable zoom lens. Sure, I could and probably should use my 70-300mm zoom lens on my D3400 more often, but I don’t always have the comparatively bulky DSLR camera with me. Convenience comes at a price.

Secondly, older hardware often surpasses modern innovation. The P30 Pro is proof of that. I wouldn’t have considered upgrading if the phone still received regular updates. Now that it’s no longer my daily driver, I don’t care if it’s running an older version of Android. But, thanks to its stellar reach, it more than earns its place among my current devices.