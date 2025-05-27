Google is planning a big Tensor shakeup. Too little, too late?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google’s Tensor project has been admirable but fraught with issues. The company intended to design a chip that would better suit its Pixel phones’ unique photography and AI demands; however, these chips have lagged behind expectations. When it comes to horsepower and efficiency, Tensors usually fall well short of the Snapdragons of the world.

Recent news suggests that Google is shaking up its chip manufacturing processes, switching Samsung for TSMC. This means that future Pixel devices, from the Pixel 10, will boast Tensor chips made by the Taiwanese firm, potentially solving several problems plaguing the silicon. However, you could argue that all of Google’s problems could be solved by ditching Tensor and adopting silicon from the likes of Qualcomm or MediaTek. But is it too soon to call time? What do you think?

So here are the questions: Do you think Google’s Tensor project has been a failure?

Would you prefer a Google Pixel with a flagship Snapdragon or Dimensity chipset over Tensor?

Do you care about Tensor’s problems when Pixels still excel in major areas, like photography?

What do you think is the Tensor’s biggest weakness, and is it really a deal-breaker versus its contemporaries?

