Google drops Pixel 11 Pro Fold teaser to hype you up for official launch

TL;DR Google has released a new Pixel 11 series teaser.

The teaser features the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Google’s Pixel launch event is just around the corner at this point. Just like Samsung with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Google is building anticipation for its hardware unveiling with teasers. It started by putting the Pixel 11 Pro’s Pixel Glow, or HiLight, front and center in a 30-second ad. The company is now back with a teaser for a different entry in the series.

Over on its YouTube page, Mountain View-based firm published the following teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Similar to the last teaser, we mostly get only the silhouette of the foldable. However, this video does deliver a quick peek at the internal display.

Something else worth pointing out is the green text used in the clip. While it’s difficult to see the color of the phone, the color of the text looks similar to the green colorway that leaked back in the middle of July. According to that earlier leak, this colorway will be called “Pine.”

Google’s Made by Pixel hardware event is scheduled for August 12, 2026. It will be held in New York City, NY, at 6:00 PM ET. The Pixel Watch 5 will debut alongside the Pixel 11 series.

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