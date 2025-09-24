Gemini is getting smarter about Sheets (so you don't have to)

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini can now do more in Google Sheets.

The AI has gained the ability to explain formulas, correct errors, and more.

AI service providers are in an arms race to automate as much white-collar busy work as possible. Google’s been in on the fun for a while: earlier this year, Gemini picked up new features meant to help with data analysis in Google Sheets, including the ability to generate charts from data. Now, Gemini is able to do more to help you make sense of your spreadsheets.

Google announced three updates to what Gemini can do inside Sheets today. Gemini was already able to write formulas, but with this latest batch of updates, it’s able to explain how they work and, if the formulas fail, what went wrong. It can also provide multiple formula options when there’s more than one way to do what you want.

When you ask Gemini to create a formula from inside Sheets, you can now also ask it to explain how that formula works. The AI will answer with a bulleted list of different parts of the formula and what each part does. Google says this tweak “improves user understanding and builds trust.” If a formula fails, you’re now able to ask Gemini why, and to correct any errors it found.

Lastly, you’re now able to request multiple formulas at once. These formulas can be for multiple different purposes, or provide multiple options to achieve the same end.

If your job entails a lot of futzing with spreadsheets, you’re about to have more bandwidth: Google says that all these new Gemini capabilities are available in Sheets right now. You can try them on Gemini’s Business and Enterprise plans, as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions.

