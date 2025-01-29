Gemini in Google Sheets just became your coworker who actually loves Excel

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If spreadsheets have ever left you squinting at rows of data or scrambling to build charts, Gemini’s latest update might be a welcome relief. The company announced today that its Gemini AI assistant, already embedded in Google Workspace apps, is learning some new tricks for Google Sheets.

Starting today, Gemini in Sheets can process user queries to uncover trends, patterns, and correlations within spreadsheet data. This means users can ask questions about their data and receive actionable insights without needing advanced technical skills. For example, a marketing analyst could request insights into their top-performing channels, while a financial analyst could use Gemini to detect anomalies in inventory levels.

Another major addition is Gemini’s ability to generate charts based on spreadsheet data. These charts, inserted as static images, provide a visual representation of key insights but do not automatically update when the data changes.

Gemini in Sheets can now also translate user requests into Python code, execute that code, and analyze the results. This would allow for more complex data analysis, enabling users to identify trends and drill deeper into their findings — all without needing to write a single line of Python themselves. However, for simpler queries, Gemini may still rely on spreadsheet formulas instead of Python.

To ensure the best results, Google recommends that users maintain a clean and well-structured dataset, free of missing values, with clear headers. Additionally, Sheets with more than one million cells may experience performance limitations when using Gemini for complex analysis.

The new features are rolling out starting today, with a full rollout expected by February 20. For those eager to test out the new features, Gemini in Sheets can be accessed through the side panel in Google Sheets by clicking on the “Ask Gemini” button in the top-right corner.

However, not all users will have immediate access. Gemini’s expanded capabilities in Sheets will be available to subscribers of Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, as well as users with the Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, or Google One AI Premium add-ons.

