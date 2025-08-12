Preferred Sources wants to fix your Google Search results — here's how to set it up

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR After introducing the feature in Labs in June, Google is now rolling out “Preferred Sources” in the US and India.

With this feature, users can select trusted websites that will appear more prominently in Top Stories.

Users can easily manage and update their source preferences anytime.

Users have long been complaining about the dropping quality of Google Search results, thanks to a deadly cocktail of low-quality spam sites, a lot of sponsored content and ads, and more recently, AI slop. Google has undertaken various steps to restore Search to its past reputation of being right on the ball with what you want to see, and one of its most recent experiments was with Preferred Sources. It seems the results were in favor of Preferred Sources, as the company is now rolling it out to users in the US and India.

As the name implies, Preferred Sources allows users to prioritize the websites from which they prefer to get their news. Users in the US and India can now select their favorite sources, whether it be their favorite sports blog, a local news outlet, or even us at Android Authority.

Once selected, they will start seeing more articles from these sources displayed prominently within Top Stories, especially when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search. Articles will also appear in a dedicated “From your sources” section on the search results page.

Preferred Sources is rolling out today and will be broadly available to users in the two regions in the coming days. You can still see content from other sites and manage your selections anytime.

How to set Android Authority as a preferred source We at Android Authority strive to be your premier source for news and allied content on Android, smartphones, and tech in general. Here’s how you can set Android Authority as a preferred source to receive more of our excellent content in your search results: Search for a topic that’s in the news. Our big stories in the past few days have been Android 17’s dessert codename, Steam dropping support for Chrome OS, Sony Bravia getting Android TV 14 update, and more, but you can search for our other stories too. Click on the icon on the right of the “Top stories” header. Search for “Android Authority” and select it to set it as a preferred source. You can add other websites at this stage too. Refresh your search results to see more from your favorite sites.

Google notes that many of its early testers chose four or more sources, valuing the ability to select a range of sources. If you previously signed up in Labs to test Preferred Sources, your selections will automatically apply, and you’ll continue to see more of those sites within Top Stories.

