Your Sony TV is finally getting its Android TV 14 upgrade — here’s who qualifies

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony has begun updating a wide range of Bravia TV models directly to Android TV 14 with Google TV.

The rollout appears to target Sony TVs using Realtek chipsets.

Android TV 14 brings new features like new energy modes and performance improvements for low-RAM hardware.

Unlike Android on smartphones, the Android TV operating system follows a much longer product development cycle. It’s not uncommon for TV updates to arrive months after a major platform update is released (if at all they arrive). Case in point is Android TV 14, which launched in mid-2024, but has barely arrived on devices other than Google’s own streamers and some Onn 4K boxes. Sony is now massively expanding this list by updating a bunch of its TVs to Android TV 14 with Google TV, some jumping straight up from Android TV 10 and 11.

Reddit user Proshis_Saha_Swopna shared that Sony is rolling out Android TV 14 updated based on Google TV for the first batch of Sony Bravia TVs, namely TVs in the Bravia 2, X77L, X75L, X75K, X74L, X74K, X70L, X64L, W880K, W835, W830L, W830K, W825, W820K lineup.

More specifically, the following Sony TV models are getting the update:

K-43S20

K-43S20B

K-43S25

K-50S20

K-50S20B

K-50S25

K-55S25

K-55S25B

K-65S25

K-65S25B KD-32W825

KD-32W835

KD-32W830L

KD-43X64L

KD-43X70L

KD-43X75L

KD-50X64L

KD-50X70L

KD-50X75L

KD-55X74L KD-55X75L

KD-65X74L

KD-65X75L

KD-43X77L

KD-50X77L

KD-55X77L

KD-65X77L

KD-75X77L

KD-32W820K

KD-32W830K KD-43W880K

KD-43X74K

KD-43X75K

KD-50X74K

KD-50X75K

KD-55X74K

KD-55X75K

KD-65X74K

KD-65X75K

Reddit user FlickFreak notes that these are mostly TVs with a Realtek chipset. Sony TVs with a MediaTek chipset haven’t yet received the update. My Sony Bravia KD-43X8000H (which, to my knowledge, most likely has a MediaTek chipset) is still stuck on Android TV 10, even though the TV received a firmware update just last month.

It’s not immediately clear what new features are coming specifically with this update for Sony TVs. Android TV 14 as a platform includes features like new energy modes (Low Energy Mode, Optimized Energy Mode, and Increased Energy Mode), a new Picture-in-Picture mode, and performance upgrades that make the OS more responsive on devices with lower RAM. We’ll update this article with the changelog once we spot it.

