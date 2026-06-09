AI Mode in Google Search will soon let everyone build interactive diagrams for free

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is updating the AI Mode experience in Search for all users.

Soon, everyone will have access to interactive visuals in AI Mode.

The feature will be widely available this summer, free of charge.

When attempting to learn something, sometimes going hands-on with a visual aid can make a world of difference. Late last year, Google introduced an interactive images feature to Gemini just for that purpose. It then took that a step further by rolling out interactive simulations and models. Soon, you’ll be able to do something similar in Search.

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In a new blog post, Google announced that you’ll be able to ask AI Mode in Search to create an interactive visual based on the question you ask. One example the company offered is asking about different types of soccer formations. After entering your prompt, AI Mode generates a visual that you can tinker with to better understand how those formations work. Additional information is provided below the image so you can dive deeper into the topic.

This interactive visual tool is currently available for AI Mode Pro and Ultra subscribers. However, it won’t stay that way for long. Google says it plans to bring the feature to all Search users sometime this summer. Better yet, the feature will also be free of charge.

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