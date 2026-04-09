Google gives Gemini a powerful new way to help you understand complex subjects

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released an update to Gemini.

The chatbot can now generate interactive simulations and models.

This update is rolling out for all users starting today.

If you’re like me, an explanation isn’t always enough. It’s often easier to understand a concept when you can visualize it. Since many people turn to Gemini to understand complex topics, it only makes sense that Google is rolling out this new feature.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a blog post, Google announced that Gemini is gaining a new ability. The chatbot can now take your questions and transform them into interactive simulations and models. This goes beyond the simple text and static diagrams that the AI served in the past.

You can see an example of what this new feature is capable of in the images above. On the left, the user asks for an example of a double slit experiment. Over on the right, there’s an animated simulation with controls that let you change separate variables.

Google says this new feature is rolling out today for all Gemini app users. You’ll need to head over to gemini.google.com and select the Pro model to gain access. After you enter your prompt, ask Gemini to “show me” or “help me visualize” to create your simulation.

Follow