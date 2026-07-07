Pixel users: Is Google Recorder refusing to save your recordings?

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel users report that the Google Recorder app is failing to save recordings.

Recordings are failing to appear in the Recorder app and in affected phones’ internal storage.

It’s unclear how widespread the issue may be.

Another day, another potential Pixel problem. This morning, we’ve spotted a handful of users complaining that the Pixel-exclusive Google Recorder app isn’t working, with recordings apparently failing to save.

A post on the Google Pixel subreddit by user username-invalid-s says that the Google Recorder app (which they refer to as Pixel Recorder) isn’t actually creating recordings when it appears to be. After trying to record audio, the user says, they found no trace of it in the Google Recorder app or indeed anywhere in their phone’s storage.

Is the Google Recorder app working correctly on your Pixel? 6 votes Google Recorder is working fine here. 50 % No, Google Recorder isn't saving audio for me. 50 %

As of writing, five users have replied to username-invalid-s’s post to say that they’re experiencing a similar issue. Affected users report trying the usual fixes, like clearing the app’s cache and restarting their phones, to no avail.

One commenter does say that the app is working fine on their end. I’m in the same boat: Google Recorder is working the same as it always has on my Pixel 9 Pro this morning. Aside from activity on this particular Reddit post, it doesn’t seem like reports of Recorder failing are widespread.

It’s always difficult to gauge how prevalent bugs reported online may be. On the one hand, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that at least six people on the Pixel subreddit are experiencing the exact same issue at the same time. Still, it’s easy for isolated tech issues to appear larger than they are online. There are millions of Pixel phones in circulation; half a dozen units having some problem or other is statistically irrelevant.

Annoying bugs are always relevant to the users experiencing them, though. Do you use the Google Recorder app? Have you been having trouble with it lately? Let us know in the comments.

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