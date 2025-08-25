Quick Share for iPhones is still in the works, and here's proof (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown of the latest Google Play Services app has revealed evidence that Google is still working on Quick Share for iPhones.

We were also able to view a screen confirming that you need to sign in to share with iPhones.

This comes almost a year after we first learned Google might be working on Quick Share for iOS and MacOS.

We first heard late last year that Google could be working on Quick Share for iOS and MacOS. This would be a welcome addition, allowing Android phones and PCs to seamlessly share files with iPhones and Macs. We haven’t heard anything since then, but our latest discovery shows that Google is still working on the feature.

We cracked open the latest version of Google Play Services (version 25.34.31 beta) and discovered a string confirming Quick Share for iPhones. The string shares the same name as another string, which asks users to sign in to share files. Check them out below.

Code Copy Text <string name="sharing_qr_code_cloud_sign_in_dialog_content">To share end-to-end encrypted files with iPhone and other devices, first sign in</string> <string name="sharing_qr_code_cloud_sign_in_dialog_title">Sign in to share</string>

We were also able to activate a menu that alludes to sharing with iPhones. The menu indeed urges users to sign in if they want to share with the Apple device. Check out our screenshot below.

It’s worth noting that we had to sign out of our Google accounts to see this menu. This does make for a slightly perplexing question, though, as Android typically lets you use Quick Share without a Google account. We’re guessing this could be related to device visibility, allowing you to set your device to only be visible to contacts. I also wonder whether this sign-in requirement is because Quick Share for iOS might require a Google account. But this is all just speculation right now.

In any event, it’s clear Google is still working on Quick Share for iPhones. We hope this solution is released sooner rather than later, as it could make life much easier when sharing across platforms. It would also be a more convenient feature than brand-specific apps we’ve seen in the last year or so. For example, OPPO’s O Plus Connect app only supports OPPO and OnePlus phones. So iPhone owners would only have to download Quick Share if they wanted to easily send and receive files with virtually any Android phone.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

