Oxygen OS 15: OnePlus phones can now easily transfer files to iPhones

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR Oxygen OS 15 is introducing a new “Share with iPhone” feature.

OnePlus users will have a built-in option for file sharing to an iPhone.

Meanwhile, iPhone owners will need to download the O Plus Connect app to share to a OnePlus phone.

Now that Android 15 is out, it’s time for OEMs to put out their Android 15 skins. OnePlus is one of the first companies to release a beta version of its skin. As expected, Oxygen OS 15 introduces a number of new features, including one called “Share with iPhone.”

As the company describes it, Share with iPhone simplifies the process of file sharing specifically between OnePlus and iPhone devices. It operates similarly to other file transfer apps, like SHAREit. One of the biggest benefits of this new feature is that OnePlus owners won’t have to download anything extra to start sharing files with an iPhone as the feature is built in.

When you navigate to Share with iPhone, the user will see a page with a toggle to turn the feature on. Next to the toggle, you’ll see a message that says “Available for 10 minutes after being turned on.” So you’ll need to share your file before the device becomes no longer discoverable.

It’s a little less seamless on the iPhone side, however. Share with iPhone will only work with iPhones that have the O Plus Connect app. That means the iPhone owner will need to download the app first before any interaction can occur. But once that app is installed, files can be shared from OnePlus device to iPhone and vice versa.

In our hands-on time with Share with iPhone on a OnePlus 12, we tested how fast and simple file transfers are. We found that the speed is comparable to that of Quick Share. However, Share with iPhone takes an extra 10-15 seconds to establish a wireless connection.

