Google just gave Pixel AI a major boost without sacrificing your privacy

TL;DR Google has introduced Private AI Compute, a new technology that enables advanced AI features on your phone through the cloud, without compromising user privacy.

The Pixel 10’s Magic Cue and Pixel Recorder apps will be the first to utilize Private AI Compute.

The tech uses strong encryption and a secure hardware environment to ensure that your information remains private.

Google is making its AI features on Pixel phones smarter and more secure with the help of a new technology called Private AI Compute. The company explains that the tech enables your phone to leverage Google’s advanced Gemini AI models in the cloud, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security as on-device processing.

That means while some of the AI processing now happens in the cloud, your personal data remains private and inaccessible to anyone, including Google.

“Private AI Compute is like running AI on your device, but with the power of our best cloud models,” the company wrote in a blog post. The system uses strong encryption and a secure hardware environment called Titanium Intelligence Enclaves to ensure that your information remains private.

Magic Cue and Recorder improvements Google is already applying the benefits of Private AI Compute to Pixel’s Magic Cue and Recorder apps.

According to the company, Magic Cue on the Pixel 10 series will now provide more timely and accurate suggestions, thanks to the additional cloud processing power.

The Pixel Recorder app can also now generate summaries of transcribed recordings in more languages, including English, Mandarin Chinese, Hindi, Italian, French, German, and Japanese, starting with Pixel 8 and newer models.

In essence, Private AI Compute allows Google to run more powerful models that might be too large or demanding for a smartphone’s hardware, giving users smarter AI features without sacrificing their privacy.

Google says this is just the start. The company plans to bring Private AI Compute to more products and experiences in the future.

