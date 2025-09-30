The big Google Play Store update is out now, making space for 'You' and your gaming skill

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Google Play Store is, for most people, the default destination to download apps on Android devices. Over the years, it has been refined and undergone several changes to make it easier to discover more apps with fewer steps. And now, Google is seeding another updated version intended to improve app search and keep a tab on your activity and achievements across different apps and games.

Google has released a new Play Store update, bumping its version to 48.2. Among the significant changes introduced by the update is a new “You” tab, which replaces the Books tab in the bottom bar. Here, you can find personalized content to help you make better use of the apps and games already installed on your phone. Although we don’t have the update yet, Google shared some information in a recent blog post that provides more details about the new tab.

The You tab stores information about your subscriptions, rewards, achievements, and progress checkpoints from different games. It also displays a curated feed of content from within apps other than games, such as a podcast episode or an audiobook that you might enjoy, and shows your Play Points balance.

Google is also expanding the use of AI for semantic searching of relevant apps. It will soon start listing apps not only based on their names but also based on their utility — even if there’s no direct match in the app title or description. Google says it will improve search results to show apps that it deems more relevant to you, though it does not specify parameters. App descriptions are also being upgraded with reviews, developer updates, and information about other events.

For Play Games specifically, Google is adding the option to make your profile visible. This will allow others to follow your profile (or you to follow them), view their activity, and share your profile with friends using a link. Achievements also earn you more Play Points, and you can compete with your friends to gain the most.

The updated interface has already been added to Google’s release notes and is expected to be available soon in select regions where Play Points are available. Google says it will roll out the feature gradually across other countries around the world. To ensure you have the update on your phone, you can head over to the Google Play Store, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner, and then tap Settings. Expand the About section and then tap Update Play Store.

