Been neglecting your app updates? The Play Store has a new trick to speed through that backlog

Google Play Store just doubled the limit of simultaneous updates.
By

53 minutes ago

Google Play Store app next to other Google Apps stock photo
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Google Play Store can now handle up to six app downloads or updates at a time.
  • Previously, the Play Store only supported three simultaneous downloads or updates.

In the past, if you downloaded or updated multiple apps in the Play Store, you would have to wait as those apps downloaded or updated one by one. Google eventually upped this restriction to three apps at a time, and even tested raising it to four. Now it looks like the Play Store has pretty much doubled the limit.

Spotted by the folks over at SammyGuru, it appears there’s been a significant improvement in the number of updates the Play Store can handle. In its testing, the outlet was able to get up to six apps updating at the same time. Any app past six remained in the “Pending” state until a new spot opened up.

Play Store six app update
SammyGuru

The publication notes that they were only able to confirm this on one of their devices. When I tested this out on my own device, I wasn’t able to get six apps going at the same time. However, I did manage to get five apps updating simultaneously. That’s still a big improvement from the previous three-app limitation.

It appears this is a server-side update, so a wider rollout will likely be on the way soon. With this increased update and download limit, getting through your long list of updates should feel a lot faster than before.

News
GoogleGoogle Play Store
