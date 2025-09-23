Google Play Games is leveling up profiles, rewards, community support, and a whole lot more

TL;DR Play Games is enhancing gamer profiles with new tools including an AI avatar generator.

The first Play Games Leagues will offer gamers a chance to compete in organized events for rewards and clout.

Play Games Sidekick will use Gemini’s AI power to offer gaming advice without getting in the way of your action.

Gamers come in all shapes and sizes, and you don’t have to know your soulslikes from your roguelikes in order to have a lot of fun playing games on Android. While the Play Store is happy to set you up with all the games you’d ever want, Play Games really takes that experience to the next level, with achievements, leaderboards, and even the ability to play Android games on your Windows PC. Today Google’s got a lot of Play Games news to share as it introduces the You tab along with some handy new tools for getting the most out of your gaming.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

Keeping track of all your achievements is getting easier with Play Games’ new gamer profile. In addition to giving you a convenient spot to check on what you’ve been up to, you can see your progress towards rewards, and show yourself off by generating a custom AI avatar.

Speaking of rewards, Play Games is introducing a new way for gamers to earn some, with the launch of Leagues. These let you play against other gamers in the community for Play Points, and the first competition gets started on October 10, when you’ll have the chance to show off your Subway Surfer skills.

Of course, this is 2025, so we’re legally required to get some sort of new AI-agent feature in here, right? Google is going to deliver just that with its Play Games Sidekick, a Gemini-powered system designed to provide you with useful information about a game and help out with advice, all without pulling you away from the action. That taps into Gemini Live’s ability to have real-time conversations and make sense out of what’s happening on your screen, and while it’s still not quite ready to be deployed widely, you’ll have a chance to test it with certain games in the next few months.

Finally, we’re learning about the enhanced Game Detail Pages on Play Games, which really just aim to be your one-stop-shop for all the info you could possibly want about a specific title. For games you’re already well into, you can see detailed stats about what you’ve been up to, and check out news on any upcoming changes — and for ones that are new to you, you’ll find everything you need to get started, including any special offers the developers may have available.

That all gets an upgrade starting in October, when Game Detail will let you submit your own questions — and share answers with other gamers. It will have some work to do before it catches up with the likes of Steam’s community forums, but it’s high time Google embraced the concept.

Look for all these upgrades — and more — coming to your Google Play Games experience soon.

Follow