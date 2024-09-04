Google Play Store is already testing a higher limit for simultaneous app downloads

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A few days ago, the Google Play Store widely rolled out support for up to three concurrent app downloads.

The company now appears to be testing a higher limit with a small group of users.

If Google embraces this change, the limit would increase from three to four simultaneous downloads.

Back in April, Google’s Play Store started allowing Android phone users to download up to two new apps at a time. It then increased this limit to three and applied it to app updates a few days ago. So, whether you’re installing new apps or updating existing ones, the Google Play Store now supports up to three simultaneous downloads. This limit could increase yet again, as the company is reportedly allowing a small group of users to download up to four apps concurrently.

According to GSMArena, Google is testing a new limit for simultaneous app downloads with a small group of Play Store users. The report states that, instead of three, affected devices can download or update up to four apps at the same time. This should further accelerate the process when users set up a new device or fetch Android apps en masse.

The outlet notes that it hasn’t been able to replicate this behavior on all of its devices. This indicates that the change is still in limited testing and hasn’t rolled out to all users. For reference, it got the four simultaneous app downloads to work on an India-based iQOO Z9s Pro running Google Play Store version 42.4.22-31[0][PR]663941805.

If you’re running the aforementioned Google Play Store build and don’t spot this change, you’re likely not part of the limited test. For now, it remains unclear if Google will further increase the concurrent app download limit to all users or axe its plans and stick to three.

