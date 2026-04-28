Google Play will finally start spotlighting apps worthy of your big screen

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Store will soon add badges to highlight apps optimized for large-screen devices like tablets and foldables.

The update also includes small usability tweaks, including better visibility of content ratings, improved install flows, and subscription info in reviews.

Google will soon make it easier to spot apps that actually take advantage of bigger displays.

According to the latest Play Services changelog, Google Play Store version 51.2 will include a new badge that highlights apps designed for large screens. This should make it much easier for users to find apps that properly scale across tablets and foldables instead of awkwardly stretching phone layouts.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

While this version of the Play Store isn’t rolling out just yet, the move lines up with Google’s broader push toward better big-screen experiences across Android. A clear badge labeling apps that work well on large displays will help users avoid poorly adapted apps.

Google often uses badges in the Play Store to highlight different aspects of an app, and this just happens to be the latest addition. You may have also spotted other types of badges on the Play Store, including those for official government apps or apps offering legitimate VPN services.

The change could also have implications beyond the existing device. With rumors of Google working on its new Aluminium OS platform, this kind of labeling system feels like the company is laying the groundwork for future large-screen Android devices.

Alongside the new badge system, Google is making a handful of smaller changes to the Play Store. Here’s what the rest of the changelog looks like for Play Store version 51.2: You can now find an additional view of an app’s content rating.

With this update, auto-invoked inline install calls no longer deeplink into the Google Play Store.

You can now access Collections on tablets when you touch and hold the Play Store app icon or add the Play widget from Android widget settings.

With this update, you can now review subscription plans you own in app ratings and reviews. None of these features are rolling out just yet. You’ll have to wait for the new Play Store update to roll out before you can access them.

Follow