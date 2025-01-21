Is that VPN safe? Google Play's badge system will let you know

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated the Play Store to show badges on verified VPN apps.

These badges are a sign that the app has gone through an independent security review.

Google first announced these badges in late 2023.

When Google announces something new, it can sometimes take a while before it rolls out. Case in point, the tech giant announced Zoom Enhance for the Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023 but didn’t release the feature until August 2024. Another example is badges for VPN apps, which are just now starting to roll out.

In its system release notes, Google revealed it is rolling out badges for VPN listings in the Play Store. “With this change, you will be able to see a VPN badge on independently verified VPN apps.”

As a refresher, Google announced badges for specific app types back in November 2023. These badges are meant to make it easier to see which apps have been verified through the Mobile App Security Assessment (MASA), showing that they meet the minimum global security standard. The Mountain View-based firm mentioned that these badges would debut on VPNs first due to the sensitive and significant amount of user data these apps handle.

These badges appear as a shield icon with a star in the middle. Next to the icon, there will be text that reads “Independent security review.” If an app has been verified, you should see the badge in the Data safety section of the app page.

If you want to see what other apps have been approved, you can check out the App Validation Directory. This directory provides a full list of reviewed apps.

