Google just gave you two new ways to find the right apps on the Play Store

TL;DR Google has announced improved ways to find apps in the Play Store, including new “spaces” and a Guided Search tool.

Spaces will highlight curated, seasonal content and offer samples from apps like HBO Max and Peacock.

Guided Search aims to make searching for an app easier, using phrases like “find a home” or “deck-building games.”

Google has announced a couple of significant updates for how you find apps on the Google Play Store, including an expansion of its “spaces” feature, plus a new search tool called Guided Search. If you like the idea of browsing the Play Store for new apps, but often get overwhelmed with how to start searching, these updates could actually be pretty helpful.

We’ll start with the updates to curated spaces. Spaces live at the top of the Apps tab in the Play Store (next to For You, Top charts, etc.) and are curated collections of apps around a specific topic. Google first started testing spaces last year in India and Japan with its Cricket Hub and Comics spaces, respectively.

Joe Maring / Android Authority The new entertainment space in Korea

In Korea, Google is launching a new entertainment space on the Apps tab that will highlight movies, short-form dramas, etc. Similarly, users in the US will now be able to sample trending TV shows and movies right on the Apps page. Google says these samples currently include content from HBO Max and Peacock, though we’ll almost certainly see more brands included down the road. Google is also launching free web comic samples in the US and Korea, following its initial test in Japan.

Furthermore, Google says it’ll continue to expand spaces to users “around the world” later this month, allowing you to see “curated, seasonal topics in a new, immersive way.”

While the updates to spaces sound fine, what I’m more interested in is Guided Search. As it stands today, searching for apps on the Play Store is a mixed experience. It’s fine if you know the name of the app you’re looking for, but if you’re trying to search for a type of app, the results can be less than ideal.

Guided Search result in the Play Store

Guided Search aims to fix that. Now, you can search for something more general, like “find a home” or “help build habits,” and Guided Search will show results that feature more prominent headlines, descriptions, and categories to help you find what you’re looking for.

Google is using AI to power Guided Search results, and although that raises some concerns about the accuracy of Guided Search, I’m still eager to give it a try. Guided Search results are marked with an “Organized with AI” tag, and regular, non-AI-powered results are shown below them under “All results” (as you can see in the screenshots above).

Both the updates to spaces and Guided Search are rolling out now. While I don’t see any of the spaces stuff yet, I’m already seeing Guided Search results for some queries. In typical Google fashion, it may take a while for the new stuff to arrive on your phone, so don’t fret if you don’t see anything right away.

