Google Play will be a one-stop-shop for comics and manga

TL;DR In Japan, the Play Store is launching a curated space for comics, manga, and anime.

This feature lets the user dive deeper into their particular interest all in one place.

Google plans to add a new Comics tab to the app’s home screen in the US at a later date, among other places globally.

If you’re a fan of titles like Spy x Family, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, or other manga and comic series, then the latest addition to the Play Store will probably be of interest to you. Google will soon add a curated space for comics, manga, and anime in the Play Store.

If you’re not familiar with the Google Play Store’s curated spaces, it’s a collection of hand-pick apps and games that let the user dive deeper into their interests. The company has previously used curated spaces to celebrate events like Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Ramadan. Now the tech giant is launching a curated space for comics, manga, and anime.

According to Google, it has partnered with Japanese comic publishers to create a new curated space for comics in Japan. This means Japanese users will be able to access comics-related content all in one place, including free first-chapter previews, live events, trailers, editor picks, and fan reviews. The new curated space will be located in the new Comics tab being added to the Play Store’s home screen starting today. It’s too bad this is only for Japan, though.

If you’re a comic, manga, and/or anime fan who lives in the US, however, don’t worry: you’re not being left out. We have been told that the Comics tab will be added to the Play Store in other countries, including the US. However, it’s unknown when Google plans to roll it out globally.

