The Google Play Store can't stop crashing on Pixel and Galaxy Watches

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel Watch owners are having issues with the Google Play Store.

Reports claim that the Play Store is crashing on the smartwatch.

The bug may also be affecting Galaxy Watches.

Last week, we reported on Pixel Watch owners having trouble staying connected to LTE. But it looks like that may not be the only problem plaguing Google’s smartwatches. A new issue has popped up regarding the Google Play Store. And it seems Samsung’s smartwatches aren’t immune either.

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A large number of Pixel Watch owners are reporting on Reddit (1, 2) that the Google Play Store is routinely crashing on their devices. Despite clearing the cache and app data and restarting the smartwatch, the glitch keeps returning. Some of the owners say that the issue popped up after a recent update.

Based on the comments, it appears that the bug is affecting the Pixel Watch 2, 3, and 4. However, the problem may not be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. We have also spotted reports from owners of the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch 7.

Some users appear to have found workarounds, like removing the latest update to the Play Store on the watch. But it appears many are still experiencing crashes. Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment. We’ll update this article when more information is available.

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