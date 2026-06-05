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Wearables and health

Pixel Watch 4 bug appears to be killing LTE connections

Pixel Watch 4 won't stay connected to LTE for some users.
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53 minutes ago

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Rita El Khoury / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Some Pixel Watch 4 owners say that their smartwatch is not connecting to LTE.
  • The issue appears to occur when users move away from their phones.
  • The issue is forcing these users to either toggle airplane mode on/off or restart their device.

Pixel Watch users have been running to a spate of problems in recent weeks, ranging from sleep data bugs to ECG problems. While some of these glitches have been fixed, it seems another problem is starting to emerge. If you’ve been having trouble getting your Pixel Watch 4 to connect to LTE, you’re not alone.

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According to a Pixel Watch 4 owner on Reddit, their smartwatch is refusing to stay connected to LTE. The user claims that the device tends to disconnect when they are away from their phone. Additionally, the user is having problems with sending and receiving text messages. Sometimes it will work and other times it will claim that the smartwatch is “disconnected from phone,” despite the phone being on and charged.

This user isn’t the only one experiencing this bug. There are several users in the comments who claim they are also experiencing the same issues. The original poster says they can reconnect to LTE by restarting their Pixel Watch 4, but having to do that repeatedly is inconvenient. Meanwhile, another Pixel Watch 4 owner says they can reconnect to LTE by toggling airplane on and off.

It’s unclear how widespread this bug is. Are you also having trouble staying connected to LTE with your Pixel Watch 4? Let us know in the comments below.

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