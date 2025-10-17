Google Play spills the beans on what apps and games are coming to Android XR

TL;DR A new Play Store section highlights apps and games built for Android XR.

Titles spotted include Asteroid, Vacation Simulator, and NFL Pro Era.

Virtual Desktop has also appeared, hinting at PCVR streaming support for the platform.

The big Galaxy XR headset reveal is just around the corner, but Google seems unconcerned about syncing everything perfectly with Samsung’s timing. A section on the Play Store has popped up showcasing “immersive experiences made for your XR headset,” giving us a decent idea of what’s on the way for Android XR.

The page, spotted by Reddit user Important-Goal-8388, highlights several apps and games built for the platform. They include Asteroid, NFL Pro Era, Vacation Simulator, and Naver CHZZK XR. They’re grouped together in what looks like a new Play section promoting live sports and interactive XR content made for upcoming headsets.

Virtual Desktop has also shown up on Google Play. The PC streaming app lets you connect wirelessly to your computer to watch movies, browse the web, or play PCVR titles. Its appearance suggests Android XR will support more advanced use cases like remote PC access and high-quality game streaming right out of the gate.

Android XR is a new variant of the operating system co-developed by Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm for XR hardware. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy XR headset, due to be unveiled on October 21, will be the first to ship with it.

It’s not clear whether Google intended to highlight these listings ahead of the event, but they provide the clearest look yet at what’s waiting for Galaxy XR owners. If these early Play Store updates are anything to go by, Android XR looks ready to launch with a solid set of apps and games from day one.

