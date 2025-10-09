Samsung Galaxy XR leak unearths almost everything you need to know about the headset

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A massive leak may have revealed almost everything about Samsung’s XR headset.

The headset will feature more pixels and weigh less than the Vision Pro.

The battery offers 2.5 hours of video playback and two hours of general use.

It’s well known that Samsung has been busy working on an XR headset known as Project Moohan. It’s believed that the device will ultimately be branded as Galaxy XR. While the device has been shown off officially several times throughout the year, there’s still plenty that remains unknown about the headgear. But a massive leak has helped to fill in many of those gaps.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The folks over at Android Headlines have leaked a bevy of new information about the Galaxy XR. The leak goes in-depth on the design, UI, and specs. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know.

Galaxy XR design As mentioned earlier, we’ve seen the actual headset several times this year. However, these new renders showcase the device from every angle and offer close-ups of key features. In these renders, we see Samsung has given the headset plenty of padding for the forehead, face, and the back of the head. As comfort will make or break a device like this, it’s good to see that Samsung has put a lot of thought into the ergonomics.

For support, it will have a cushion for the forehead and a strap that wraps around the head, which stylistically looks similar to the Meta Quest Pro. There’s a connector for the external battery that powers the device on the left side of the strap. On the other side, there’s a touchpad for controlling the UI. This strap also contains two two-way speakers, which are said to support spatial audio. And on the back, the strap has a dial that allows you to adjust the fit.

At the top, you’ll see that there are two buttons. The button on the left side is for controlling the volume, and the right button (Top button) will open the launcher for the various apps you’ll use. On the bottom, there are four air vents and two sensors. Meanwhile, the front of the device features seven sensors hiding underneath the glass. We’ll get into what these sensors are for later on.

Galaxy XR UI The UI is something Samsung hasn’t really talked about yet. We know it will run on Android XR because of the company’s partnership with Google. However, like for its phones, Samsung has developed its own version of the OS, which it will call One UI XR. In the images shared in this leak, we see that Galaxy XR will have some well-known Samsung apps, like the internet browser, Gallery, and camera. But it will also have third-party apps, like Netflix and popular Google apps.

Above the apps, it appears there will be buttons for home, Google Search, Gemini, and a trio of settings. Speaking of Gemini, it’s reported that long pressing on the Top button will launch the AI.

Galaxy XR specifications Here’s where it gets interesting. It seems that Galaxy XR will have a few advantages over its direct rival, the Apple Vision Pro. Specifically, it will outshine Apple’s device in the display and weight categories.

Display The Galaxy XR is said to boast high-res 4K micro-OLED displays. We’re looking at 29 million pixels spread across both lenses, with a pixel per inch (PPI) of 4,032. For comparison, the Vision Pro offers 23 million pixels.

Processor In addition to Google, Samsung also collaborated with Qualcomm for the device’s chip. We can expect that chip to be a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. According to Qualcomm, this chip is capable of handling 12 or more concurrent cameras and 4.3K resolution per eye at 90 frames per second, all while supporting spatial audio, gesture tracking, and AI.

Sensors and tracking You’ll be able to control the device in a variety of ways, including with your hands, voice, and eyes. For tracking your hands, there are two cameras on the bottom and four cameras in each corner on the front. In addition to these cameras, there are two cameras that sit above where the nose cutout is. These cameras are likely for pass-through, when you need to see what’s in front of you in the real world.

Located where the center of your forehead will be sits a depth sensor. Its job will be to recognize objects in your environment, like walls, tables, the floor, ceilings, and more.

There are also sensors stuffed behind the lenses. This is for tracking your eye movement. Altogether, there are four eye-tracking cameras, which could be used for controlling the UI and/or for fovated rendering.

And for voice tracking, there are microphones implanted in the headset. It’s reported that these microphones can pick up sound from all directions and separate speech patterns.

Battery Don’t expect to be using this headset for too long. The external battery is reported to provide up to 2.5 hours of video playback. That time is reduced to two hours for general use.

Galaxy XR controllers

In addition to hand tracking, it looks like Samsung has made controllers as well. These controllers are said to have six degrees of freedom and analog sticks. It also seems there are two buttons for input on each controller, as well as additional buttons. And there will be haptic feedback to enhance the immersion.

Miscellaneous It appears there will be detachable light shields to shade your eyes from the light. The headset is also said to weigh 545g, which is a decent amount less than the 600g-650g weight of the Vision Pro. The trackpad on the strap will allow you to recenter content with a long tap, or switch between VR mode and a pass-through mode with a double tap.

Availability Samsung has yet to confirm a launch date for the Galaxy XR. However, the company has confirmed that the device will be released before the end of the year. Recent rumors suggest that the headset will launch on October 21, with pre-orders opening on October 15.

Follow