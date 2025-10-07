This Pixelsnap accessory isn't revolutionary but I think it's a perfect Pixel 10 companion

Google Pixelsnap Ring Stand The Pixelsnap Ring Stand is a great addition to Google's Pixel accessory line-up. It looks great, helps with the phone grip, and gives you a super convenient phone stand wherever you need it.

In case you haven’t heard, Google added magnets to its newest line of smartphones. Although it’s technically the same Qi2 standard that is likely going to end up in every smartphone, it also took a page out of Apple’s playbook with MagSafe — finally, in my opinion — by branding its implementation of Qi2 magnets, dubbing it Pixelsnap. Unexpectedly, Google also released a new accessory specifically built for the Pixel 10, called Pixelsnap Ring Stand ($29.99 at Amazon). This isn’t a revolutionary product by any stretch of the imagination, but I do feel like Google’s headed in the right direction with this one.

You see, me and these type of back-of-the-phone accessories go way back. Years ago, I was living near Denver, Colorado, and I took a day trip up north to Boulder. While I was out that evening exploring some local shops, I happened to stop by one that had a phone accessory I’d never seen before. The store employee called it a PopSocket, explaining that it was a product made by a small local company. I bought one that day and used it for years, completely enamored by its usefulness and simplicity. Now that we have these magnets built in, I laugh about the idea of sticking a plastic circle to the back of my phone using an adhesive.

Even if you had never heard of a PopSocket before today — that’s the original collapsible phone grip to me — you’ve definitely seen a similar product by now. They are everywhere, and there are plenty of companies making similar phone grips. You can add Google to that list now.

I forgot how useful phone grips are

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority

This Pixelsnap Ring Stand was kind of an afterthought as I breezed through my Google Store Pixel order. I figured I’d at least check it out to see if I liked it. I can return it if I don’t find any use for it, I thought to myself. I can now confidently say I will be keeping it. In my short time with the grip, I’ve used it way more than I thought I would.

I usually listen to a podcast while making breakfast in the morning. Now, instead of only playing the audio, I have my phone turned on, in an upright position, propped up by the Ring Stand, and I play the video version of the podcast instead. Not vital, but it is a nice upgrade. Or when I’m working at my desk, my phone is no longer lying flat on its back as I work. Instead, it’s up in that standing position. This makes it easier to quickly glance at the time or see that notification that just popped up on my phone. So convenient! What about when I want to take a group photo with the selfie camera? No problem, I now have a built-in tripod.

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority My morning routine got a major upgrade with this new phone grip.

I haven’t even brought up the more obvious use case yet. This is a phone grip we’re talking about, after all. I did not realize how much I missed the added security of holding my phone with one of these. Especially with how big phones have gotten, this stainless steel loop makes holding my phone a lot more comfortable.

Did Google’s hardware design team get an upgrade? The Pixelsnap Ring is a beautiful accessory. It doesn’t look like an afterthought; instead, it looks like it was designed with the phone in mind. When placed on the back of a Pixel, the two pieces of hardware blend together seamlessly, even down to the fact that both have a matte finish surrounded by a shiny finish. It all just fits together so elegantly.

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority The Pixelsnap Ring looks like it belongs on your phone.

Google’s take is also very unique among other phone grips in this category. The steel loop is very sturdy, and because you can spin the ring around to any position and then adjust its angle, the angles you can place or hold your phone at are essentially limitless. For me, that’s what puts Google’s take on this category above the rest. (Editor’s note: It reminds me of the versatile and excellent Pixel Tablet case stand.)

I do have to note one misstep here: Unlike its line of phone cases, Google only made one color for this accessory. It went with Moonstone, which is just one of many colors in this year’s range of Pixels. What about those who opt for Indigo, Jade, Porcelain, or any of the other Pro and non-Pro color options? For now, no matching Ring Stand for you. I hope Google remedies this in the future.

An ecosystem that just keeps growing As someone who used to be heavily entrenched in and still admires the Apple ecosystem — typing this on a MacBook, by the way — I really appreciate that Google is making strides in building its own. What makes Android so great is the freedom of choice between a wide variety of devices that work together regardless of which brand you choose. I just so happen to choose Google hardware for now, and for Google to continue to expand in the world of hardware, it’s important that it continues to build out its own world of devices and services.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Per recent news, Google’s Pixel lineup is the fastest-growing premium smartphone brand in the world. Google is making very direct efforts to win over Apple customers, and a solid ecosystem is a vital part of this strategy. We saw Google announce its own Journal app this year, and many saw that as a way to help iPhone users — who perhaps used Apple’s Journal app — feel comfortable and at home when switching to Pixel. One by one, Google is making sure Apple users have fewer and fewer excuses not to switch. This is a win for Android as a platform, not just the Google Pixel lineup.

Pixelsnap is another extension of what is shaping up to be a really great Google ecosystem that works across a myriad of devices and products, and one that I’ve really loved to watch come together over the past few years. Of course, it helps when the products are also great, and while the Pixelsnap line has had some early disappointments (the Charger with Stand is… not great), the Ring Stand is an inessential, but very welcome addition to the Pixel family.

