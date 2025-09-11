Poll: Who's got the best color options, iPhone 17 or Pixel 10?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

For as nice as it can be to feel safe and sound by wrapping your expensive new smartphone tightly in a protective case, there’s also a lot to be said for living a little dangerously and showing off the actual hardware — especially when it’s available in some really appealing colors. That’s just we got this year from the Pixel 10 series, as Google updated its lineup with arguably some of the best Pixel color options in years.

Of that group, the bluish Indigo has got to be the one we’ve seen the most enthusiasm for — and for good reason. With so many manufacturers taking the safe route and going with muted colors and neutral tones, a phone that really embraces bold, saturated colors has been increasingly hard to come by.

This week, Apple introduced its own new slate of smartphone options for 2025, debuting the iPhone 17 series. The big news for a lot of shoppers is probably going to be the thinness-is-everything iPhone Air, but for as much as the hardware there may impress, the colors it’s set to arrive in are a little ho-hum.

Thankfully, your options look a lot different when we shift our attention to the main entries in the iPhone 17 family, and both the smaller iPhone 17 and its Pro big brothers include some punchier colors to choose from.

Sure, tastes are very personal, and your feelings may go in a quite different direction (there’s nothing wrong with a basic silver, it that’s what really speaks to you) but between lavender, mist blue, sage for the smaller iPhone, and this crazy new cosmic orange for the big boys — well, we might just have an actual competition going!

Which phone series has the best color options: iPhone 17 or Pixel 10? 37 votes Pixel 10 54 % iPhone 17 46 %

Perhaps we’re being a bit too presumptive with looking at this as an indigo vs orange battle — but whichever color actually is your favorite, your side needs you to show it your support! After dropping your vote above, pop on down to the comments to explain which specific color drove you to make the choice you did.

