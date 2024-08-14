Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which should you buy?
Arguably the two biggest players in the Wear OS field, both Google and Samsung now boast smartwatches running the latest software. The Google Pixel Watch 3 lineup offers shoppers a pure Wear OS 5 experience, while Samsung’s One UI 6 Watch overlay gives the user experience a slight spin. This year, Samsung launched its first rugged variant, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Find out how the oversized device compares to Google’s latest launch in this Pixel Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra comparison.
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: At a glance
- The Pixel Watch 3 runs a pure version of Wear OS 5, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra features Wears OS 5 with Samsung's One UI 6 Watch overlay.
- The Pixel Watch 3 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, each in either a Wi-Fi only or LTE variant.
- The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a single 47mm model with LTE connectivity.
- The Pixel Watch line features unique integration with the Fitbit wellness tracking platform.
- The Galaxy Watch Ultra features advanced health and fitness tracking features, plus added durability for outdoor adventuring.
- At $649, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is significantly more expensive than either Pixel Watch 3 model.
- Each device offers unique compatibility with smartphones within their respective ecosystems.
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Specs
|Google Pixel Watch 3
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Display
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Always-on display
Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
AMOLED-LTPO display with DCI-P3 color
Up to 2,000 nits peak brightness
1 nit minimum brightness
41mm:
320ppi
45mm:
320ppi
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
1.5-inch
Always-On display
Super AMOLED, Full color
480 × 480 resolution
327 ppi
3,000 nits peak brightness
Materials and finishes
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Case: 100% recycled aluminum
Active Band: Fluoroelastomer
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Case: Titanium grade 4
Band: Marine, Trail, PeakForm
Dimensions and weight
|Google Pixel Watch 3
41mm
Diameter: 41mm
Height: 12.3mm
31g (without band)
45mm
Diameter: 45mm
Height: 12.3mm
37g (without band)
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
47mm
47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm
60.5 g
Processor
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Qualcomm SW5100
Cortex M33 co-processor
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Exynos W1000
5 cores
3nm process
Storage and memory
|Google Pixel Watch 3
32GB eMMC flash
2GB SDRAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
32GB storage
2GB RAM
Power
|Google Pixel Watch 3
420mAh (typical)
Up to 24 hours with always-on display
Up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode
USB-C Fast charging cable
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
590mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
Software
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Wear OS 5.0
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Wear OS 5.0
One UI Watch 6.0
Sensors
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Compass
Altimeter
Blood oxygen sensor
Multipurpose electrical sensor
Multi-path optical heart rate sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Ambient light sensor
Electrical sensor to measure cEDA
Skin temperature sensor
Barometer
Magnetometer
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)
Temperature sensor
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyro sensor
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Audio
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Built-in microphone
Built-in speaker
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Built-in microphone
Built-in speaker
Durability
|Google Pixel Watch 3
5ATM
IP68
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
10ATM
IP68
MID-STD-810H
Ocean swimming
Connectivity
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE and UMTS
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, Navic
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Bluetooth 5.3
LTE
Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz)
NFC
GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)
Glonass
Beidou
Galileo
Compatibility
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Android 10.0 or newer
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Android 11.0 or newer
Some features require a Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy AI-compatible phone
Band Size
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Active band:
Small: 130-175mm around
Large: 165-210mm around
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Active band:
Small: 130-175mm around
Large: 165-210mm around
Colors
|Google Pixel Watch 3
Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band
Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band
41mm only:
Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active Band
Polished Silver Aluminum case / Rose Quartz Active Band
45mm only:
Matte Hazel Aluminum case / Hazel Active band
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Titanium Silver
Titanium Gray
Titanium White
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Design, size comparison, and colors
A hands-on with the Pixel Watch 3 shows a device that looks a lot like its predecessors. However, this year the newest generation is available in two case sizes, a 41mm and 45mm option. Each boasts a minimalist design with a domed display, integrated bands, a side button, and a digital crown. They also both feature larger, brighter AMOLED-LTPO displays with shrunken bezels and a variable refresh rate of 60hz.
The 45mm case is available in Matte Black with an Obsidian band, Polished Silver with a Porcelain band, or Matte Hazel with a Hazel band. The 41mm case is available in Matte Black with an Obsidian Active Band and Polished Silver with a Porcelain band also, as well as Champagne Gold with a Hazel band and Polished Silver with a Rose Quartz band options.
While the Pixel Watch 3 looks a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Ultra introduces a new look to the Samsung lineup.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, introduces new design language to the Samsung lineup and actually looks a lot like a device from a certain rival. Available in just one 47mm case size, the device boasts a rugged aesthetic with a squircle case shape and a raised bezel. It adds a third pusher-style action button; however, the digital crown does not rotate.
The watch is available is titanium gray, titanium white, and titanium silver. Each has at least some orange detailing, though the gray model features the secondary color most prominently. The device also comes with one of three new adventure-style band styles in a variety of colors.
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Features
The highlight of both smartwatch lines is the latest Wear OS 5 experience, complete with crucial performance and power-efficiency improvements. Google’s lineup offers users the software in its purest form, providing a similar experience to Wear OS 4 but with significant updates. Shoppers will find added integration with Google and Pixel services and products, including on-device access to live Nest camera streams, Google TV remote controls, phone call screening, smart unlock, Pixel phone camera controls, and a new Recorder app. Users can also access offline maps for saved routes.
The Pixel Watch 3 offers user a pure Wear OS 5 experience, plus powerful new workout tools.
Meanwhile, the watch also delivers powerful new tools for runners within the Fitbit tracking platform. Updates include advanced running efficiency metrics and workout guidance, improvements to the workout app, and added compatibility with popular workout equipment like Peloton. Within the Fitbit app, athletes will also find a new running dashboard.
Google also introduced improvements Readiness Score, Cardio Score for tracking exertion, and Target Load for customized activity goals. Thanks to the new tool Morning Brief feature, users can access a daily digest of key health stats and details like upcoming weather to prepare for the day ahead. As always, Fitbit Premium members can access even more, including AI-generated workout recommendations and additional content.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra offers similar functionality to the Galaxy Watch 6 series but with the improvements of Wear OS 5 and Samsung’s One UI 6 Watch overlay. Upgrades include aesthetic and power efficiency updates, Galaxy AI tools, an interactive always-on display, a new Find My app, added watch faces, and Double Pinch, a gesture control for managing items on your Galaxy phone.
A powerful fitness companion, the watch covers all the basics, including improvements to sleep and heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, body composition analysis, ECG, and blood pressure measurements. Samsung also introduced AGEs Index and Energy Score, two new tools geared towards more holistic wellness tracking. For cyclists, the watch boasts Functional Threshold Power calculation, and for athletes in general, it offers a new triathlon/multisport mode, personalized heart rate zones, Samsung’s new Race feature, Sleep Apnea monitoring, Workout Routines, and AI-generated Wellness Tips.
Built with athletes in mind, the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a handful of new wellness tracking and training features.
The Galaxy Watch 7 also features dual-frequency GPS support as well as 10ATM water resistance for better durability during swimming workouts. For outdoor enthusiasts, the watch packs useful navigation tools and an emergency siren. Unfortunately, a handful of the device’s features remain exclusive to Galaxy smartphones, such as ECG readings, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and blood pressure measurements.
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Price and availability
Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi: $349
Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE: $449
Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi: $399
Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE: $499
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $649
Pricing for the Google Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349, the same launch price as its predecessor, and opting for the larger 45mm model costs an extra $50. To add LTE connectivity to either case size costs an extra $100. This is a bit of a price hike from the past when LTE connectivity only added a $50 upcharge to the Pixel Watch 2. Each purchase of Pixel Watch 3 comes with a 6-month free Fitbit Premium membership. Preorders for the watch began on August 13, and it is scheduled to hit shelves on September 10.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is significantly more expensive, with a single price tag of $649. There is no Wi-Fi only model of the watch available or alternative case sizes. The watch landed on July 10, 2024, and is readily available now from Samsung.com and other third-party retailers.
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which should you buy?
The Pixel Watch 3 is the best smartwatch for Pixel phone users and a strong contender for anyone interested in a pure Wear OS experience with unique Fitbit integration. With its new advanced running-focused tool kit, it’s also an attractive buy for athletes. It offers an elegant, minimalist build and now comes in two case sizes for a more perfect fit on more wrists. It also boasts accurate sensors, including reliable sleep tracking, and powerful internals, plus useful synchronization with Google services and products.
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which would you rather buy?
The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, is the best Wear OS device for Samsung phone users. It offers a uniquely rugged build with boosted durability specs, an oversized aesthetic, and dedicated tools for outdoor enthusiasts. It also packs a highly accurate GPS and a robust wellness tracking tool kit, though a handful of its health-related tools can only be used by Galaxy phone owners. The watch also offers unique integration with Samsung phones.
However, the Ultra is quite expensive, especially compared to the Pixel Watch lineup. If budget is a major factor in your decision, the Pixel Watch 3 offers a powerful experience regardless of what phone you use.
Two sizes
Thinner bezels
Multi-day battery life
Large display and added action button
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: FAQ
The Google Pixel Watch 3 features a water resistance rating of 5ATM. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features a 10ATM rating.
Neither the Google Pixel Watch 3 nor the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra work are compatible with iPhones.