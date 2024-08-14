Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which should you buy?

Arguably the two biggest players in the Wear OS field, both Google and Samsung now boast smartwatches running the latest software. The Google Pixel Watch 3 lineup offers shoppers a pure Wear OS 5 experience, while Samsung’s One UI 6 Watch overlay gives the user experience a slight spin. This year, Samsung launched its first rugged variant, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Find out how the oversized device compares to Google’s latest launch in this Pixel Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra comparison.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: At a glance The Pixel Watch 3 runs a pure version of Wear OS 5, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra features Wears OS 5 with Samsung's One UI 6 Watch overlay.

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, each in either a Wi-Fi only or LTE variant.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a single 47mm model with LTE connectivity.

The Pixel Watch line features unique integration with the Fitbit wellness tracking platform.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra features advanced health and fitness tracking features, plus added durability for outdoor adventuring.

At $649, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is significantly more expensive than either Pixel Watch 3 model.

Each device offers unique compatibility with smartphones within their respective ecosystems.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Specs

Google Pixel Watch 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Display

Google Pixel Watch 3 Always-on display

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

AMOLED-LTPO display with DCI-P3 color

Up to 2,000 nits peak brightness

1 nit minimum brightness



41mm:

320ppi



45mm:

320ppi

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 1.5-inch

Always-On display

Super AMOLED, Full color

480 × 480 resolution

327 ppi



3,000 nits peak brightness

Materials and finishes

Google Pixel Watch 3 Case: 100% recycled aluminum

Active Band: Fluoroelastomer

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Case: Titanium grade 4

Band: Marine, Trail, PeakForm

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm

Diameter: 41mm

Height: 12.3mm

31g (without band)



45mm

Diameter: 45mm

Height: 12.3mm

37g (without band)



Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm

47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm

60.5 g

Processor

Google Pixel Watch 3 Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Exynos W1000

5 cores

3nm process

Storage and memory

Google Pixel Watch 3 32GB eMMC flash

2GB SDRAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 32GB storage

2GB RAM

Power

Google Pixel Watch 3 420mAh (typical)

Up to 24 hours with always-on display

Up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode

USB-C Fast charging cable

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 590mAh



WPC-based wireless charging



Software

Google Pixel Watch 3 Wear OS 5.0

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Wear OS 5.0

One UI Watch 6.0

Sensors

Google Pixel Watch 3 Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Multi-path optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Electrical sensor to measure cEDA

Skin temperature sensor

Barometer

Magnetometer

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Audio

Google Pixel Watch 3 Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker

Durability

Google Pixel Watch 3 5ATM

IP68

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 10ATM

IP68

MID-STD-810H

Ocean swimming

Connectivity

Google Pixel Watch 3 Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE and UMTS

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, Navic

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Bluetooth 5.3

LTE

Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz)

NFC

GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)

Glonass

Beidou

Galileo

Compatibility

Google Pixel Watch 3 Android 10.0 or newer

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Android 11.0 or newer



Some features require a Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy AI-compatible phone

Band Size

Google Pixel Watch 3 Active band:

Small: 130-175mm around

Large: 165-210mm around

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Active band:

Small: 130-175mm around

Large: 165-210mm around

Colors

Google Pixel Watch 3 Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band



41mm only:

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Rose Quartz Active Band



45mm only:

Matte Hazel Aluminum case / Hazel Active band

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Titanium Silver

Titanium Gray

Titanium White



Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Design, size comparison, and colors

A hands-on with the Pixel Watch 3 shows a device that looks a lot like its predecessors. However, this year the newest generation is available in two case sizes, a 41mm and 45mm option. Each boasts a minimalist design with a domed display, integrated bands, a side button, and a digital crown. They also both feature larger, brighter AMOLED-LTPO displays with shrunken bezels and a variable refresh rate of 60hz.

The 45mm case is available in Matte Black with an Obsidian band, Polished Silver with a Porcelain band, or Matte Hazel with a Hazel band. The 41mm case is available in Matte Black with an Obsidian Active Band and Polished Silver with a Porcelain band also, as well as Champagne Gold with a Hazel band and Polished Silver with a Rose Quartz band options.

While the Pixel Watch 3 looks a lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Ultra introduces a new look to the Samsung lineup.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, introduces new design language to the Samsung lineup and actually looks a lot like a device from a certain rival. Available in just one 47mm case size, the device boasts a rugged aesthetic with a squircle case shape and a raised bezel. It adds a third pusher-style action button; however, the digital crown does not rotate.

The watch is available is titanium gray, titanium white, and titanium silver. Each has at least some orange detailing, though the gray model features the secondary color most prominently. The device also comes with one of three new adventure-style band styles in a variety of colors.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Features

The highlight of both smartwatch lines is the latest Wear OS 5 experience, complete with crucial performance and power-efficiency improvements. Google’s lineup offers users the software in its purest form, providing a similar experience to Wear OS 4 but with significant updates. Shoppers will find added integration with Google and Pixel services and products, including on-device access to live Nest camera streams, Google TV remote controls, phone call screening, smart unlock, Pixel phone camera controls, and a new Recorder app. Users can also access offline maps for saved routes.

The Pixel Watch 3 offers user a pure Wear OS 5 experience, plus powerful new workout tools.

Meanwhile, the watch also delivers powerful new tools for runners within the Fitbit tracking platform. Updates include advanced running efficiency metrics and workout guidance, improvements to the workout app, and added compatibility with popular workout equipment like Peloton. Within the Fitbit app, athletes will also find a new running dashboard.

Google

Google also introduced improvements Readiness Score, Cardio Score for tracking exertion, and Target Load for customized activity goals. Thanks to the new tool Morning Brief feature, users can access a daily digest of key health stats and details like upcoming weather to prepare for the day ahead. As always, Fitbit Premium members can access even more, including AI-generated workout recommendations and additional content.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Galaxy Watch Ultra offers similar functionality to the Galaxy Watch 6 series but with the improvements of Wear OS 5 and Samsung’s One UI 6 Watch overlay. Upgrades include aesthetic and power efficiency updates, Galaxy AI tools, an interactive always-on display, a new Find My app, added watch faces, and Double Pinch, a gesture control for managing items on your Galaxy phone.

A powerful fitness companion, the watch covers all the basics, including improvements to sleep and heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, body composition analysis, ECG, and blood pressure measurements. Samsung also introduced AGEs Index and Energy Score, two new tools geared towards more holistic wellness tracking. For cyclists, the watch boasts Functional Threshold Power calculation, and for athletes in general, it offers a new triathlon/multisport mode, personalized heart rate zones, Samsung’s new Race feature, Sleep Apnea monitoring, Workout Routines, and AI-generated Wellness Tips.

Built with athletes in mind, the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a handful of new wellness tracking and training features.

The Galaxy Watch 7 also features dual-frequency GPS support as well as 10ATM water resistance for better durability during swimming workouts. For outdoor enthusiasts, the watch packs useful navigation tools and an emergency siren. Unfortunately, a handful of the device’s features remain exclusive to Galaxy smartphones, such as ECG readings, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and blood pressure measurements.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Price and availability

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi: $349

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE: $449

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi: $399

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE: $499 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $649

Pricing for the Google Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349, the same launch price as its predecessor, and opting for the larger 45mm model costs an extra $50. To add LTE connectivity to either case size costs an extra $100. This is a bit of a price hike from the past when LTE connectivity only added a $50 upcharge to the Pixel Watch 2. Each purchase of Pixel Watch 3 comes with a 6-month free Fitbit Premium membership. Preorders for the watch began on August 13, and it is scheduled to hit shelves on September 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is significantly more expensive, with a single price tag of $649. There is no Wi-Fi only model of the watch available or alternative case sizes. The watch landed on July 10, 2024, and is readily available now from Samsung.com and other third-party retailers.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 3 is the best smartwatch for Pixel phone users and a strong contender for anyone interested in a pure Wear OS experience with unique Fitbit integration. With its new advanced running-focused tool kit, it’s also an attractive buy for athletes. It offers an elegant, minimalist build and now comes in two case sizes for a more perfect fit on more wrists. It also boasts accurate sensors, including reliable sleep tracking, and powerful internals, plus useful synchronization with Google services and products.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, is the best Wear OS device for Samsung phone users. It offers a uniquely rugged build with boosted durability specs, an oversized aesthetic, and dedicated tools for outdoor enthusiasts. It also packs a highly accurate GPS and a robust wellness tracking tool kit, though a handful of its health-related tools can only be used by Galaxy phone owners. The watch also offers unique integration with Samsung phones.

However, the Ultra is quite expensive, especially compared to the Pixel Watch lineup. If budget is a major factor in your decision, the Pixel Watch 3 offers a powerful experience regardless of what phone you use.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: FAQ

Are the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra waterproof? The Google Pixel Watch 3 features a water resistance rating of 5ATM. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features a 10ATM rating.

Does the Google Pixel Watch 3 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra work with iPhones? Neither the Google Pixel Watch 3 nor the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra work are compatible with iPhones.