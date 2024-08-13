Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: What's new, and should you upgrade?

We’re officially into the third generation of Google smartwatches with the arrival of the new Pixel Watch 3. The device represents continued refinement within the lineup and brings a few exciting new specs and features to shoppers’ wrists. For anyone wondering if they should upgrade from the previous model, we break down the differences (and similarities) worth considering when comparing the Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: At a glance The Pixel Watch 3 comes in two case sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The Pixel Watch 2 comes in just one 41mm case size.

The new models run the latest Wear OS 5 software out of the box.

Both generations offer access to Fitbit's popular wellness platform, but the newest watches introduce additional training tools and features.

The Pixel Watch 3 also boasts added integration with Google and Pixel services and products.

LTE models of the Pixel Watch 3 cost an extra $100 (compared to the $50 upcharge of the Pixel Watch 2 LTE)

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: Specs

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) Display

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Always-on display

320ppi AMOLED-LTPO display

1-60Hz refresh rate

2,000 nits peak brightness

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Always-on display

320ppi AMOLED-LTPO display

1-60Hz refresh rate

2,000 nits peak brightness

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) Always-on display

320ppi AMOLED display

1,000 nits peak brightness

Processor

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

RAM

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 2GB

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 2GB

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) 2GB

Storage

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 32GB

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 32GB

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) 32GB

Battery

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 306mAh

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 420mAh

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) 306mAh

Power

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) USB-C Fast charging cable

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) USB-C Fast charging cable

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) USB-C Fast charging cable

Connectivity

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 4G (LTE model only)

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Ultra-wideband

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, Navic

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 4G (LTE model only)

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

Ultra-wideband

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, Navic

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) 4G (LTE model only)

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite

Durability

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) IP68

5ATM

Gorilla Glass 5

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) IP68

5ATM

Gorilla Glass 5

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) IP68

5ATM

Gorilla Glass 5

Software

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Wear OS 5.0

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Wear OS 5.0

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) Wear OS 4.0

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) 41 x 41 x 12.3mm

31g (without band)

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) 45 x 45 x 12.3mm

37g (without band)

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) 41 x 41 x 12.3mm

31g (without band)

Colors

Google Pixel Watch 3

(41mm) Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Rose Quartz Active Band

Google Pixel Watch 3

(45mm) Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Matte Hazel Aluminum case / Hazel Active band

Google Pixel Watch 2

(41mm) Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Bay Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active band



Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: Design, size comparison, and colors

In hand, the Pixel Watch 3’s additional case size is the biggest difference between the generations because, well, it’s literally bigger. Instead of just one 41mm option, the latest generation comes in both 41mm and 45mm builds. Each boasts a much-needed display size increase, with bezels shrunken by 16%. Compared to the Pixel Watch 2, the 41mm model offers 10% more screen real estate, and the 45mm model boasts a 40% increase. The screens are also two times brighter than those of the past, offering up to 2,000 nits max brightness.

Beyond their sizes and displays, the watches still feature the same minimalist aesthetic as the previous generation, with domed glass, a subtle side button, and a rotating crown. The aluminum cases also still retain integrated band attachments for a seamless finish and ship with fluoroelastomer bands out of the box.

The newest lineup gives shoppers the option of two case sizes rather than just one petite one.

The larger model is available in Matte Black with an Obsidian band, Polished Silver with a Porcelain band, and Matte Hazel with a Hazel band. The 41mm case is available in Matte Black with an Obsidian Active Band and Polished Silver with a Porcelain band. Instead of Matte Hazel as a third option, it comes in Champagne Gold with a Hazel band and Polished Silver with a Rose Quartz band.

These colors are not too different from the Pixel Watch 2. The older device is available in slightly different hues and combinations, including Matte Black with an Obsidian band, Polished Silver Aluminum with a Bay band, Polished Silver with a Porcelain band, and Champagne Gold with a Hazel band.

Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: Features

Google

For the purest Wear OS experience available, shoppers need look no further than the Pixel Watch line. The Pixel Watch 2 launched with and currently runs Wear OS 4. The Pixel Watch 3 officially arrived with Wear OS 5 on board. The new platform boasts performance and power-efficiency improvements, plus upgrades to some of Google’s top tools.

The Pixel Watch 3 lands with Wear OS 5 out of the box.

For starters, Pixel Watch 3 users will find in-depth device integration, including access to Nest live streams, phone call screening, onwrist Google TV remote controls, and the ability to unlock your phone or even car. The device can also manage camera controls on Pixel phones and even boasts its own Recorder app. Meanwhile, users can still make payments from the wrist with Google Wallet and can now access Google Maps offline for saved routes.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

On the health and fitness front, the Pixel Watch 3 offers all the same basic tracking tools as the Pixel Watch 2 and utilizes the same sensor package. However, the new device introduces useful running metrics like stride and oscillation and dedicated workout guidance. It also brings improvements to the workout app, including the ability to set specific goals and receive real-time haptic feedback and integrated music controls within the workout screens. In the Fitbit companion app, users will also find a new running dashboard for helpful views of trends, performance, and more.

The new generation offers advanced running metrics, an improved workout app, and holistic training tools for athletes.

Three intriguing new metrics available on the Pixel Watch 3 are a new and improved Readiness Score, a Cardio Score for tracking exertion, and Target Load for setting and pursuing customized activity goals. These are intended to help users access a more balanced view of their health and training. Morning Brief, an onscreen daily digest of users’ key health stats and other details like upcoming weather, also helps users prepare for the day. As always, Fitbit Premium members can access even more features, including AI-generated workout recommendations and additional content.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Finally, regarding battery life, Google claims the Pixel Watch 3 offers up to 24 hours of battery life with always-on display enabled and up to 36 hours of battery life with Battery Saver mode. The watch will automatically enter Battery Saver mode once it hits 15%. It also features automatic bedtime mode, which turns off notifications and the always-on display to conserve battery while being used for sleep tracking.

The Pixel Watch 3 uses the same charging cable as its predecessor; however, Google claims the 41mm case charges 20% faster than the previous generation. I am eager to put these specs to the test to see how much the new model really delivers compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: Price and availability

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi: $349

$349 Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE: $449

$449 Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi: $399

$399 Google Pixel Watch 45mm LTE: $499 Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm Wi-Fi: $349

$349 Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm LTE: $399

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349, which is the exact same launch price as the Pixel Watch 2. However, only the newer lineup offers a second case size for $50 more. Both the 41mm and 45mm models are also available as LTE variants for an upcharge of $100. This is a significant price bump compared to the Pixel Watch 2 LTE model, which costs just $50 more than its Wi-Fi-only counterpart.

Preorders for the Pixel Watch 3 began on August 13, and the device will officially hit shelves on September 10. The Pixel Watch 2 launched in October 2023 and is readily available now. In light of the new generation’s arrival, it’s likely we will see a price drop for the older model. Each purchase of a Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Watch 3 also comes with a 6-month free Fitbit Premium membership.

Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: Should you upgrade?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Recommended shoppers drop hundreds of dollars to replace a device that can’t be very old is always hard to justify. The Pixel Watch 3 offers a string of feature updates and new tools, but many of these are heavily software-related. It’s very likely we will see the Pixel Watch 2 upgrade to Wear OS 5 later this year and gain access to the new features as well.

On the other hand, the newest watches do boast ultra-wideband connectivity, enabling tools that simply won’t work on the older model and leaving the door open for future features. The new line’s upgraded displays also can’t be overlooked, as shrunken bezels and increased real estate make the user experience much more attractive. According to Google, the 3 also packs better battery life and facilitates faster charging.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: Which would you rather buy? 5 votes Google Pixel Watch 3 80 % Google Pixel Watch 2 20 % Neither 0 %

Yet, for me, the biggest reason to upgrade to the Pixel Watch 3 is to grab the larger 45mm device. Google’s decision to introduce the larger second case size absolutely elevates the lineup and makes it a better fit for more shoppers. Plus, the watch houses an even bigger battery cell, which may mean less time on the charger. With that said, Google’s wearable line isn’t cheap, and the Pixel Watch 3 LTE models are particularly expensive.

Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: FAQ

Are the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 waterproof? The Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 each feature a 5ATM water resistance rating making them safe for showers and swimming at depths up to 50 meters.

Do the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 work with iPhones? The Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 are compatible with Android phones only and do not work with iPhones.

Do the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 have GPS? Yes, both the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 feature built-in GPS tracking.