Google Pixel Watch 3 battery life, and how to improve it

Google’s latest smartwatches boast a host of improved specs, including better battery life. We put the devices to the test and, thanks to Power Save mode, the watches offer users an improved stretch between charges. Learn more about the battery life of the Google Pixel Watch 3 and how to improve it.

How long does the Google Pixel Watch 3 battery last?

According to Google, the latest Pixel Watch will last up to 24 hours between charges. This is thanks to new, energy-efficient displays and the power efficiency of Wear OS 5. The device can also stretch even further with Battery Saver mode enabled. Using this feature, Google claims the watch will last up to 36 hours. Finally, Google also introduced automatic bedtime mode, which detects when a user is asleep and disables the always-on display to conserve further battery.

During our review, the watch lasted through two nights of sleep tracking. With its battery at 100% before heading to bed, the watch did not need to be charged again until two mornings later. That is a significant improvement to the user experience and makes the Pixel Watch 3 a much more convenient device. The device automatically initiated Battery Saver mode when it hit 15%, successfully conserving battery life just as it started to wane.

Both sizes of Pixel Watch 3 also ship with a fast-charging cable so you can power back up quickly when you do need to charge. The magnetic Pogo pin charger is the same Pixel Watch 2 charger and is compatible with both generations. With varying battery cell sizes, the 41mm and 45mm experience slightly different charging speeds. From 0% battery, the smaller model will reach 100% in about an hour. The larger model should take about 80 minutes.

How to make the Pixel Watch 3 battery last longer

On any wearable, battery life is greatly affected by usage. Some features drain battery life while others help conserve it. To make the most of your charge, consider the power-saving tips below.

Utilize Battery Saver mode As mentioned, Battery Saver mode will automatically turn on when your watch reaches 15% battery life. However, you can also turn it manually at any point.

Swipe down and tap the settings cog, then tap the battery icon.

Tap Turn on Battery saver and tap OK. Enable Location Accuracy Enable Google Location Acccuracy for greater power efficiency.

Swipe down and tap the settings cog.

Tap Location, Google Location Accuracy

Turn on Improve location accuracy. Disable Tilt-to-wake From your watch face, swipe down and then tap the settings cog.

Tap Gestures, then turn off Tilt-to-wake. Turn on Bedtime mode Bedtime mode will turn automatically when the watch detects you have fallen asleep, however you can also enable Bedtime mode manually,

Swipe down and then tap the moon icon. Adjust screen timeout Swipe down and tap the settings cog.

Tap Display, then tap Screen timeout.

Select a shorter screen timeout interval. Download music Playing music that has been downloaded onto your device drains less battery than streaming music. Set Mobile Mode to Automatic (LTE models only) Swipe down and tap the settings cog.

Tap Connectivity, then tap Mobile, and then Mobile again.

Set Mobile Mode to Automatic or Off.

How does the Pixel Watch 3 battery compare to other smartwatches?

The Pixel Watch 3 delivers a much better battery life experience than its predecessor and finally aligns with the competition. Apple watches, including the latest Apple Watch Series 10, feature an 18-hour battery life claim but generally last beyond that spec to provide a full day or so of use between charges. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 series easily achieves about two days of battery life (depending on your usage). Both Apple and Samsung also feature Ultra models within their lineups that boast even more impressive battery life.

A few other Wear OS devices also offer better specs. The OnePlus Watch 2 and 2R and the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro each offer truly multi-day battery life. These devices have their own shortcomings, but battery life isn’t one of them. Garmin’s Venu 3 also features fantastic battery life, though it does not have the same level of smart features as the Pixel Watch 3.

FAQs

How long does the Pixel Watch 3 battery take to charge? Depending on which case size you have, it should take between 60 and 80 minutes to fully charge the Pixel Watch 3.

How often do I need to charge my Pixel Watch 3? You will need to charge the Pixel Watch 3 every other day.

Should I leave my Pixel Watch 3 to charge overnight? It is safe to charge your Pixel Watch 3 overnight. However, the device is a powerful sleep tracker and worth wearing to bed instead.

Can you replace the battery on the Pixel Watch 3? According to the Safety, Warranty, and Regulatory Guide for the Google Pixel Watch 3, the battery is non-user replaceable.

