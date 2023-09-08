Google Pixel Watch 2 release date: When is it coming out?

The original Google Pixel Watch may not have been the most polished smartwatch when it launched last year, but that is often to be expected when a manufacturer makes a first foray into a new market. Its mixed reviews didn’t stop it from being popular with the punters, so a successor would have always been in Google’s plans. The question is, what will the Google Pixel Watch 2 release date be?

Will there be a Pixel Watch 2?

It’s now beyond doubt that there will be a Pixel Watch 2. Google wasn’t just dipping a toe into the smartwatch market — it was looking to permanently capture a chunk of market share, and only the original Pixel Watch being a complete flop would have derailed those plans. That didn’t happen, so it was a case of when, rather than if, there would be a Pixel Watch 2.

Rumors and leaks about the next-gen watch have been swirling for weeks, and we’ve now even had a sight of the the Pixel Watch 2 in the latest teaser ad from Google about its upcoming event. You can watch it above.

When is the Google Pixel Watch 2 coming out?

All signs point to the Google Pixel Watch 2 release date being October 4, 2023.

Google hosts an annual Made by Google hardware event each October, which has become the date we expect to see the latest Pixel smartphone release. Last year, the original Pixel Watch was launched at the same time, so if the wearable is to get an annual release as we anticipate, it will make sense to launch the Pixel Watch 2 at the upcoming Made by Google event. It is scheduled to take place in New York City on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET.

As we mentioned in the previous section, a new teaser ad for the event has dropped the biggest hints yet about the new hardware that will be unveiled. The video briefly flicks to three separate devices, the second of which is a smartwatch face that can only be the Pixel Watch 2.

Will the Pixel Watch 2 be available at launch?

The Pixel Watch 2 probably won’t be available to buy at launch. Unlike the Pixel smartphones, we don’t have a long history of the devices from which we can derive a pattern, and Google has pulled some surprises this year — the Pixel 7a was made available to buy immediately after launch at Google I/O in May. But the original Pixel Watch was announced at Made by Google on October 6, 2022, and was then up for pre-order for one week before becoming available to buy on October 13.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the latest Google teaser ad may have spotted an even bigger clue. Toward the end of the video, as we glimpse the new hardware, there is tiny text at the bottom of the screen stating, “Pre-order available October 4.” It’s possible that this relates to the Pixel 8, which is clearly the headliner of the event, but we expect it refers to all of the devices. If the pre-order period is around one week again, we anticipate you’ll be able to buy the Pixel Watch 2 from October 11 or 12. We’re leaning towards October 12 with our estimate, as Google has a tendency to make its devices available on a Thursday.

Will the Pixel Watch 2 be available globally?

We think the Pixel Watch 2 will be made available globally, although the word “globally” is doing some heavy lifting. What we mean is that we at least expect it to be released in the same markets as the original Pixel Watch. Last year’s model was available in nine countries following the pre-order period. They were the USA, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, and the UK.

There’s no reason Google would narrow its reach following the success of the 2022 release, so consumers in those countries can expect to be able to buy the Pixel Watch 2. It also wouldn’t be surprising if Google looked to extend sales to more countries, with India and other parts of Europe being obvious candidates.

What other products will Google announce at the 2023 Pixel launch event?

If it isn’t obvious by this point, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to be unveiled at the Made by Google event. This was already clear from the many leaks and rumors, plus the release schedule of the latest Pixel arriving in October every year. The teaser ad appears to be the actual confirmation, with Google referring to the device by name in the ad. Look out for some iterative improvements over the Pixel 7 series, as well as some marginally higher price tags than last year.

A third device is teased in the latest ad, which looks like the Pixel Buds Pro. We’re not anticipating a new generation of these earbuds just yet, and given the color scheme, it might be that Google is just releasing a Porcelain colorway of the wireless earbuds to match the other new hardware. Porcelain appears to be the theme emerging from Google this year, with the Pixel Fold also available in the classy color.

FAQS

How much will the Pixel Watch 2 cost? The original Pixel Watch retailed at $349.99 for a Bluetooth model and $399.99 for the LTE version. We’re expecting the pricing on the Pixel Watch 2 to be more or less the same. While a price increase is expected on the Google Pixel 8 over its predecessor, the Pixel Watch was already seen as being on the expensive side, and increasing prices on the Pixel Watch 2 could make it the same price or even more expensive than models of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch 8.

Will the Pixel Watch 2 be bigger? Leaks suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 will be very similar in size to the Pixel Watch, with a 41mm diameter and 1.2-inch OLED display.

Will there be a livestream of the Pixel Watch 2 launch? Yes, the Made by Google event on October 4 will be live-streamed on Google’s YouTube channel, and we’ll be covering all of the major announcements as they happen here at Android Authority.

