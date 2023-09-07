Google confirms Pixel Watch 2 design, shows off Pixel 8 Pro in teaser video

TL;DR Google has just published a new ad for its upcoming Pixel hardware event.

The video gives a brief tease of three products that will be at the show.

It also gives us our first official look at the Pixel Watch 2.

We’re less than a month away from Google’s big Pixel 8 launch event. As such, the company’s marketing arm is ramping up its efforts. The latest ad for the event is focused on the Pixel 8, as expected, but the real highlight is the brief appearance of the Pixel Watch 2.

In the video ad titled “The W8 is Almost Over,” we get another look at the Pixel 8 Pro and its design. Something we’ve seen a few times by now, not only from leakers, but also from the company itself. More importantly, however, we get our very first official look at the Pixel Watch 2.

Off the quick glance, we see a smartwatch with a smooth domed display, a rotating crown, and a tan-colored band. Since the background was black, we can’t get a good look at the bezels. But we know the bezels are back thanks to leaks from our own contributor Kamila Wojciechowska. Overall, the design looks very similar to the original.

The design was well-received when the Pixel Watch launched last year. So it looks like Google took a “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” type of approach.

It is easy to miss, but there is small text that appears at the bottom of the video. This text confirms that pre-orders will open up on October 4, the same day as the event.

We also got a quick glimpse at what appeared to be the Pixel Buds Pro. It’s unclear if what was shown is a new set of Buds Pro or just a new color. We suspect the tease was probably just to show off a new color.

The Pixel hardware event will take place in New York City on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET. It’s unknown if Google will announce any other products at the showcase.

