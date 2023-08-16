Pixel and iPhone engage in a little friendly competition in Google's latest ad

TL;DR Google has released a new ad mocking iPhone’s lack of live translation skills.

The ad shows the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro engaging in the age-old Football vs Soccer debate.

Google has released a new ad showing the Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro having a little friendly competition. The subtext of the advertisement isn’t hard to miss, with Google flaunting the Live Translate skills of the Pixel.

The ad shows the iPhone 14 Pro complementing the Pixel 7 Pro for its ability to automatically translate messages in over 20 languages.

“There are some things that unite us,” the iPhone says. “What’s that iPhone?” the Pixel asks, and then the two phones erupt into the age-old debate of Football vs Soccer. The name of the sport has been a point of contention for what feels like an eternity, and Google’s ad uses that to show off how the Pixel can translate the word “Football” into multiple languages while Apple’s Siri is stuck calling it “Soccer” repeatedly.

It’s not like iPhones don’t have any translation abilities whatsoever. Apple’s Translate app for iOS allows users to translate text, voice, and conversations between supported languages. It even supports offline translation. However, Google’s Live translate feature definitely scores way more points than Apple’s counterpart. Not only can it translate chats, calls, media, real-world text, and in-person conversations, it does so without you having to manually copy, type, or record anything.

